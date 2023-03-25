8 recipes to clean out the fridge, including soup, pilaf and frittata

Choosing recipes that are flexible enough to work well with a variety of odds and ends is thrifty and environmentally friendly. If it’s time for you to clean out the fridge or freezer, have a look at one of these ideas from our Recipe Finder.
Flexible Fridge Enchiladas
Use this recipe as a template when you have small amounts of extra vegetables, cheese and tomatoes (canned or sauce) that are on their way out. Bonus: At two servings, it’s a dish ideal for a small household. Get the recipe.
Any Vegetable Instant Pot Soup
Both the soup itself and the garnishes are easy to riff on. The Instant Pot makes for a creamy result with very little time or effort. Get the recipe.
Sheet Pan Frittata
A frittata is one of my favorite strategies for putting random tidbits to good use. This recipe, made in a quarter-sheet pan, doesn’t require a lot in the way of add-ins. Get the recipe.
Any Tender Herb Rice Pilaf
Take your pick of fresh, tender herbs and long-grain rice for this versatile pilaf, which will help you finish off that partial carton of broth as well. Get the recipe.
Colorful Roasted Vegetables
Turn your produce bin leftovers into a bright, flavorful dish worthy of a centerpiece with a few spices and a dollop of yogurt, which I swear must reproduce in my fridge — I always have so much of it around. Get the recipe.
Any Fruit Sorbet
Bookmark this recipe for peak summer fruit season, when you end up buying more than you can eat out of hand. The formula works with berries, stone fruit and melon. Get the recipe.
Sweet and Spicy Roasted Root Vegetables
Here’s another roast vegetable recipe that is particularly helpful for fall and winter vegetables, including parsnips, carrots, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts and sweet potatoes. Get the recipe.
Savory Chicken Sausage and Vegetable Cobbler
If you’re anything like me, you probably have a bunch of partially used bags of frozen vegetables in your freezer. They are great for this savory cobbler that also can give refrigerated canned biscuit dough a glow-up. Get the recipe.