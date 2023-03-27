7 recipes with leeks, including soup, dumplings and roasted chicken

March 27, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. EDT
(Scott Suchman for The Washington Post/food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)
While leeks are always available, spring is when small, young ones first start to pop up — and they are a treasure to behold. The alliums can be used anywhere you might normally grab an onion or shallot, but leeks’ subtle flavor is uniquely wonderful, setting it apart from the others. Whether you’re already a fan of leeks or are just getting to know them, here are some recipes from our archives to put them to good use.

How to clean leeks and do more with the versatile allium

Instant Pot Mussels With Leeks and White Wine

The most common way to cook mussels is to steam them, and a great tool for doing so is a pressure cooker. There’s just one thing to keep in mind: “Stay nearby, however, because you must do a quick release as soon as the appliance reaches pressure to prevent the mussels from overcooking,” recipes editor Ann Maloney wrote. Get the recipe.

Split Pea Soup With Leeks and Dill

A leek, along with fresh dill, gives this soup its “unique flavor” and “elevate[s] it from merely practical to delightfully tasty, aromatic, even elegant,” Nourish columnist Ellie Krieger wrote. Get the recipe.

7 spring vegetable recipes to celebrate the season

Ricotta Gnocchi With Leeks and Peas

This dish screams spring with soft, pillowy gnocchi in a sauce made of leeks and peas. Get the recipe.

Leeks and Lentils with Fried Halloumi

In this dish, leeks and lentils serve as a canvas for fried halloumi. “If you’ve got home-cooked lentils, use those, but reaching for canned lentils means you can pull this dish together quickly any night of the week,” Maloney wrote. Get the recipe.

A guide to lentils: How to choose and use the tiny protein-packed powerhouses

Aushak (Afghan Leek Dumplings With Yogurt and Meat Sauce)

These dumplings put leeks in a starring role as the filling, while a paprika- and coriander-scented meat sauce and a minty yogurt push the whole dish to another stratosphere of flavor. Get the recipe.

Roasted Chicken Thighs With Leeks and Lemons

Chicken with alliums and citrus is one of my favorite combinations, and this recipe features thighs roasted atop leeks and lemons. “As the chicken’s fat and juices drip down onto the alliums, they don’t just roast — they confit in that fat, their many layers softening into satin in the oven’s heat,” staff writer Daniela Galarza wrote. Get the recipe.

Baked chicken thighs with butter and onions are an ode to a childhood spent cooking with Mom

Spinach, Leek and Goat Cheese Quiche With Olive Oil Crust

You can have leeks for breakfast or brunch, too. Here, leeks, spinach and parsley pack the egg and goat cheese filling with “healthful layers of flavor and spring vibrancy,” Krieger wrote. Get the recipe.

