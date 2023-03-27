7 recipes with leeks, including soup, dumplings and roasted chicken

Instant Pot Mussels With Leeks and White Wine
The most common way to cook mussels is to steam them, and a great tool for doing so is a pressure cooker. There’s just one thing to keep in mind: “Stay nearby, however, because you must do a quick release as soon as the appliance reaches pressure to prevent the mussels from overcooking,” recipes editor Ann Maloney wrote. Get the recipe.
Split Pea Soup With Leeks and Dill
A leek, along with fresh dill, gives this soup its “unique flavor” and “elevate[s] it from merely practical to delightfully tasty, aromatic, even elegant,” Nourish columnist Ellie Krieger wrote. Get the recipe.
Ricotta Gnocchi With Leeks and Peas
This dish screams spring with soft, pillowy gnocchi in a sauce made of leeks and peas. Get the recipe.
Leeks and Lentils with Fried Halloumi
In this dish, leeks and lentils serve as a canvas for fried halloumi. “If you’ve got home-cooked lentils, use those, but reaching for canned lentils means you can pull this dish together quickly any night of the week,” Maloney wrote. Get the recipe.
Aushak (Afghan Leek Dumplings With Yogurt and Meat Sauce)
These dumplings put leeks in a starring role as the filling, while a paprika- and coriander-scented meat sauce and a minty yogurt push the whole dish to another stratosphere of flavor. Get the recipe.
Roasted Chicken Thighs With Leeks and Lemons
Chicken with alliums and citrus is one of my favorite combinations, and this recipe features thighs roasted atop leeks and lemons. “As the chicken’s fat and juices drip down onto the alliums, they don’t just roast — they confit in that fat, their many layers softening into satin in the oven’s heat,” staff writer Daniela Galarza wrote. Get the recipe.
Spinach, Leek and Goat Cheese Quiche With Olive Oil Crust
You can have leeks for breakfast or brunch, too. Here, leeks, spinach and parsley pack the egg and goat cheese filling with “healthful layers of flavor and spring vibrancy,” Krieger wrote. Get the recipe.