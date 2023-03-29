7 savory porridge recipes for grits, oats, polenta and more

When I think of porridge, I think of oatmeal, and when I think of oatmeal, I think of toppings like berries, brown sugar and maple syrup. But there’s more to porridge than just oatmeal, and the default flavor profile of both doesn’t have to be sweet. As someone who prefers a savory breakfast and is also trying to reclaim “mushy” as a complimentary descriptor of food, these porridges from around the world are just what I’m looking for. Find even more recipes for grits, oatmeal, polenta and more in our Recipe Finder.