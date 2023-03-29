7 savory porridge recipes for grits, oats, polenta and more

Kale and Black-Eyed Peas with Smoky Grits
Kale takes the place of collards in this grits dish. Imbued with smokiness from paprika, rather than meat, it can be enjoyed by vegetarians and meat-eaters alike. Get the recipe.
Congee
Rice porridge is beloved around the world: It’s called juk or jook in Korea, bubur in Indonesia, lugaw in the Philippines, and this iteration is Chinese congee. It’s a starchy blank canvas ripe for savory additions such as pickled mustard greens, soft tofu, chili oil and scallions. Get the recipe.
Steel-Cut Oats with Kimchi
You might be used to cooking oats over the stove, but this Instant Pot breakfast is a welcoming hands-off dish for days when you don’t have the time or energy. We love it with kimchi, mushrooms and a fried egg, but the simple base works well with whatever protein, vegetables and condiments you have in the refrigerator. Get the recipe.
Padma Lakshmi’s Kichidi
This rice-and-lentil porridge is a warming dish that “Top Chef” and “Taste the Nation” host Padma Lakshmi loves to serve to family and friends. Get the recipe.
Polenta with Balsamic Scallion Greens
Tomato paste and butter are the savory, umami base to this polenta. Top with sauteed scallions and tomatoes, drizzled with balsamic vinegar for a kick of acidity. Get the recipe.
Salmon with Cheesy Fonio Grits
The West African grain fonio shines as the star of this porridge inspired by Southern shrimp and grits. Get the recipe.
Savory Indian-Style Oats (Oats Upma)
While upma, a South Indian porridge, is traditionally made with semolina or sooji, this oat-based version is just as lovely with warming spices, carrots, green beans, cashews and raisins. Get the recipe.