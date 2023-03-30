Throughout our cold spell and wild weather through March, there was at least one persistent sign that spring was near: The new vintage of rosés has arrived. I will repeat my usual advice that we shouldn’t overlook rosés from 2021 or even earlier lingering in our cellars or on store shelves (check the bargain bins!), but I can’t resist the fresh, cheerful flavors of the newly arrived 2022s. Here are three to get you into a patio or even a poolside vibe.