Throughout our cold spell and wild weather through March, there was at least one persistent sign that spring was near: The new vintage of rosés has arrived. I will repeat my usual advice that we shouldn’t overlook rosés from 2021 or even earlier lingering in our cellars or on store shelves (check the bargain bins!), but I can’t resist the fresh, cheerful flavors of the newly arrived 2022s. Here are three to get you into a patio or even a poolside vibe.
GREAT VALUE
Jean-Luc Colombo Cape Bleue Rosé 2022
Méditerranée, France, $16
Jean-Luc Colombo is revered for his syrah wines from the northern Rhône Valley, but his delightful rosé from further south, near Marseille, is a perennial crowd pleaser. It’s a blend of syrah and mourvèdre, spiced with the refreshing tang of a Mediterranean breeze and the herbal intrigue of Provence’s famous garrigue. Alcohol by volume: 12.5 percent. Bottle weight: 412 grams (Light).
Imported by Taub Family Selections. Distributed locally by RNDC.
L’escarelle Rumeurs 2022
Méditerranée, France, $20
The flowers embossed on the bottle suggest spring, and the pink wine within glints of sunlight. As I wonder why I’m still wearing a coat, I hear whispers of warmer weather to come. ABV: 13 percent. BW: 575 grams (Average).
Imported by Banville Wine Merchants. Distributed locally by Banville Wine Merchants and Artisans & Vines.
Donna Laura Ali Sangiovese Rosato 2022
Tuscany, Italy, $20
Sangiovese is Tuscany’s main grape variety, forming the core of Chianti and starring in Brunello and Vino Nobile di Montepulciano. Winemaker Lia Tolaini-Banville spins sangiovese into a bright, cheerful rosé bursting with cherry and spice. She seems to have captured last summer’s sunlight in a bottle, ready to be released as a welcome for warmer weather today. ABV: 12.5 percent. BW: 500 grams (Average).
Imported by Banville Wine Merchants. Distributed locally by Banville Wine Merchants and Artisans & Vines.
Prices are approximate. For availability, check Wine.com, Wine-searcher.com and the websites and social media feeds of the wineries, importers or distributors. You can also ask your local retailer to order wines from the distributors listed.