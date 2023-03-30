Put wilted herbs to work in this saucy pasta recipe

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

“Americans need to collectively replace a preoccupation with ‘food waste’ — which does not sound edible, never mind delicious — with a passion for food use,” Adler wrote. “We need to change our approach from a moralistic one to a practical human one that treats edible ingredients as what they are: food. Food becomes ‘waste’ subjectively, and in that subjective becoming lies a world of culinary possibility.”

Advertisement

For me, that perspective shift starts in the kitchen, probably in front of the fridge, often while peering into my crisper drawer at the bunches of herbs I bought and am not using quickly enough. When I’m on my A-game, I trim their stems and prop them up in a glass of water, which extends their life. When I’m not, I throw them, wilted leaves and all, into the freezer.

It’s not a perfect solution, but it’s one that reliably allows me to put old herbs — plus the stems from radishes or carrots or beets — to use in soups and stews like this one. I spotted this recipe for Tiny Pasta With Tender Herbs and Chickpeas, which was created by the chef Sohla El-Waylly, while looking through Food52’s “Simply Genius” by Kristen Miglore. It uses a bountiful six cups of chopped herbs and stems! That was a big reason El-Waylly’s recipe was highlighted in the book.

“The thing that drew me to this recipe is I love the idea of using up wilting herbs and greens — even though I try to treat them well so they last as long as possible — I love the idea of cooking them, whatever combination of them that you happen to have,” Miglore told me by phone. “Beet tops, radish tops, basil, I always think, I am definitely going to use that … but then I don’t use them in time.”

Advertisement

Maybe you, too, have gazed upon a bunch of yellowed, wilted dill or parsley — a bundle you had every intention of using but that somehow started to decompose while you weren’t looking? Today’s money-saving tip puts those tired herbs and greens to work in a soupy stew that’s full of grassy, green spring flavor. (It works just as well with frozen herbs and greens, so this is also a reminder to make use of your freezer!)

This recipe starts with a neat little trick: Soak tiny dried pasta, such as ditalini, in broth or water while you begin preparing the soup’s base. This way, when you add the pasta and broth to the stew, it will take half as much time to cook. Another thing I love about this recipe is the garlic and anchovy butter that you add all of the herbs to — it provides a lush bass note for the springy greens, giving them a rounded, serious flavor that’s neither fishy nor garlicky. A dollop of yogurt stirred in turns the soup creamy and adds a slight tang. Made as written, it will deliver an especially saucy bowl of pasta. I like adding more broth for a soup-ier effect. Either way, it’s a marvelous magic trick for using up a pile of wilted greens and herbs so that nothing is wasted.

Tiny Pasta With Tender Herbs, Chickpeas and Yogurt

If you dislike anchovies or want to make this vegan >> skip them and use more garlic instead.

Not a garlic fan? >> Use more anchovies or a tablespoon of tomato paste in its place.

To make this gluten free >> use rice or a gluten-free pasta.

In place of chickpeas >> use any other white bean.

Want to save this recipe? Click the bookmark icon at the top of this page, then go to Saved Stories in My Post.

Advertisement

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups (5 ounces) dry ditalini pasta (or another small shape, such as elbow macaroni)

3 cups chicken or vegetable broth or water, divided, plus more as needed

3 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided

3 anchovy fillets

3 cloves garlic, chopped

6 cups (5 ounces) roughly chopped fresh herbs and/or greens (such as dill, parsley, basil, arugula, radish tops and beet tops), plus a handful for serving

Fine salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1 (15-ounce) can chickpeas, drained and rinsed (or 1 1/2 cups cooked chickpeas, drained)

1/3 cup whole-milk Greek yogurt, plus more for serving

Finely grated lemon zest and juice

Step 1

In a small bowl, combine the pasta with 1 1/2 cups of the broth or water. Stir occasionally with a wooden spoon to make sure the pasta isn’t clumping together.

Step 2

In a medium Dutch oven over medium heat, add 2 tablespoons of the butter and melt until foamy. Add the anchovies and garlic and cook, stirring often, until the anchovies melt into the fat and the garlic just begins to brown and smells delicious, 3 to 5 minutes.

Step 3

Add the herbs and/or greens, the remaining 1 1/2 cups of broth or water, a pinch of salt, and a few grinds of pepper. Increase the heat to high and bring to a boil, then reduce the heat so the liquid is at a steady simmer. Add the chickpeas, partially cover and cook until the greens are tender and silky and the liquid has reduced by a third, 10 to 15 minutes. Taste the greens, and season with more salt and/or pepper, if needed. You want the broth to be very well seasoned at this point to help flavor the pasta.

Advertisement

Step 4

Add the pasta with the soaking liquid and simmer, stirring frequently, until al dente, about 4 minutes. If you want the dish brothier, splash in a little more broth or water. Turn off the heat, carefully slide the pot to a cool burner, and stir in the yogurt and the remaining butter. Season to taste with the lemon zest and a squeeze of lemon juice, taste, and season with additional salt and/or pepper, if desired. Add a dollop of yogurt and a few herb sprigs to each bowl and serve.

Nutrition Information

Per serving (1 1/2 cups)

Calories: 347; Total Fat: 12 g; Saturated Fat: 6 g; Cholesterol: 28 mg; Sodium: 303 mg; Carbohydrates: 47 g; Dietary Fiber: 6 g; Sugar: 6 g; Protein: 13 g

This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.

Advertisement

Adapted from “Simply Genius” by Kristen Miglore (Ten Speed Press, 2022).

Tested by G. Daniela Galarza; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

Did you make this recipe? Take a photo and tag us on Instagram with #eatvoraciously.

Catch up on this week’s Eat Voraciously recipes:

GiftOutline Gift Article