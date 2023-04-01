Passover seder recipes, including brisket, kugel and matzoh ball soup

The eight-day holiday, beginning on April 5 this year, commemorates the exodus of ancient Israelites from Egypt as they escaped slavery and then wandered the desert for 40 years. Many of the foods eaten at the celebratory Seder, held on the first two nights of the holiday, are symbolic of different aspects of the Passover story. Families also tend to have their own culinary traditions rooted in the dishes they make year after year.