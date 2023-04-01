Passover seder recipes, including brisket, kugel and matzoh ball soup

If you’re looking to add a recipe or two to your feast, I’ve collected a variety of options for the entire meal, including starters, mains and desserts. Some are pegged specifically to Passover, while others are well-suited because of their ingredients or seasonality. For more ideas, you can always browse our Recipe Finder.
Soups and starters
Matzoh ball soup is a classic Seder starter, but we have a few other ideas.
Vegetable Broth With Lemon- and Thyme-Scented Matzoh Balls
Pictured above. If you’re trying to keep your soup meatless, here’s a vegetarian take that’s light and bright thanks to the lemon and herbs. (Vegan Matzoh Ball Soup is another option.) Get the recipe.
Fluffy Matzoh Balls
For matzoh balls that float, look no further than this recipe that incorporates seltzer into the mix for lightness (just like my grandmother used to!). Add them to your favorite broth or stock. Get the recipe.
Muhammara (Syrian Red Pepper and Walnut Dip)
This Middle Eastern dip is just the thing to put out while people nosh. Although it is pictured with pita here, it will, of course, pair beautifully with matzoh and crudites. Get the recipe.
Herbed Gefilte Fish With Carrot-Citrus Horseradish Relish
I know it’s not for everyone, but gefilte fish is a classic. This one has a horseradish topper, making it especially appropriate for Passover, as the sinus-clearing root is a part of the traditional Seder plate. Get the recipe.
Mains
The main course can be geared specifically toward Passover, especially if it incorporates matzoh. But many dishes that work well for other occasions make a suitable centerpiece.
Slow-Roasted Salmon and Herby Rice Pilaf
A centuries-long ban on rice observed by those who follow Conservative Judaism was lifted several years ago, but you could easily skip the pilaf and serve lovely slow-roasted salmon fillets that will help you make a dent in all the parsley you bought to dip in saltwater. The recipe feeds four, but it would be easy to scale up for more people. Get the recipe.
High Holiday Brisket
Like many brisket recipes, this one from my colleague Olga Massov improves with age, so take the pressure off yourself and make it a day in advance. Be sure to use kosher-for-Passover ketchup. Get the recipe.
Chicken and Artichoke Matzoh Pie With Eggs and Gremolata
If you’re looking for an alternative to a large-format protein, try this savory kugel that uses three Seder staples — parsley, matzoh and hard-cooked eggs. It features store-bought rotisserie chicken and can be assembled a day ahead. Get the recipe.
Kuku Sabzi (Fresh Herb Kuku)
Kuku is a Persian dish you’ll also often find served for Nowruz, or Iranian new year. Thanks to the eggs and bevy of fresh herbs, it’s a great option for Passover as well. Get the recipe.
Sides
Complement your main with one or more of these interesting side dishes.
Apple, Walnut and Fig Haroset With Mulled Wine Syrup
I modeled this recipe on the haroset of my youth but added a few upgrades for more flavor and textural interest. Get the recipe.
Potato Kugel
Instead of noodles, this savory kugel, also from Olga, goes all in on loads of shredded potatoes. Does it have giant latke vibes? Yes, and I’m good with that. Get the recipe.
Savory Spring Leek Matzoh Kugel
This is another noodle-free kugel option. It uses matzoh as the base and is jam-packed with more than 2 pounds of leeks. Get the recipe.
Desserts
Gluten-free desserts are a great place to start for Passover, although you can also seek out recipes made with matzoh meal.
Passover Key Lime Pie
A walnut crust bound with pareve margarine helps make this pie Passover-friendly. Get the recipe.
Catalan Marzipan Cookies With Coconut (Panellets de Coco)
These gluten-free, dairy-free treats are reminiscent of macaroons, and the pyramid shape is fitting, given the story of Passover. Get the recipe.
Macaroon Brownies
I’ve had a lifelong soft spot for canned macaroons. This recipe embeds them in a brownie batter that is appropriate for Passover, thanks to matzoh cake meal and potato starch. Get the recipe.