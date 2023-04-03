5 spring soup recipes highlighting the season’s best produce

Chicken Soup With Orzo and Spring Vegetables
Pictured above. With leeks, asparagus and peas, this chicken soup from America’s Test Kitchen’s “The Chicken Bible” is a warming ode to the season’s produce. Get the recipe.
Minestrone Verde
This jewel-toned take on traditional minestrone calls for “a generous amount of pesto” stirred into the soup that “turns the broth green as spring grass — and gives it a lush, verdant flavor,” staff writer Daniela Galarza wrote. Get the recipe.
Spring Egg Drop Soup
Asparagus and dill bring bright spring flavor to this egg drop soup. It’s a great way to employ leftover egg yolks if you used the whites for macaroons or a meringue, or you can easily swap in whole eggs if you haven’t been bitten by the baking bug yet this season. Get the recipe.
Herby Beans and Greens Soup
This recipe is inspired by a soup sometimes served during Nowruz, the Persian New Year, which coincides with the start of spring. It’s full of herbs and served with a dollop of yogurt or kashk for a welcome touch of tang. Get the recipe.
Spring Vegetable Soup
“This recipe is spring in a bowl — joyful, green, fresh, bright and warm,” Nourish columnist Ellie Krieger wrote. “It’s made with early-harvest vegetables — leeks, peas, new potatoes, spinach and herbs — and is simply seasoned so their delicate flavors come through clearly.” Get the recipe.