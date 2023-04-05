12 recipes for Easter brunch, dinner and dessert

By
April 5, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. EDT
(Scott Suchman for The Washington Post/food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)
Skip to main content

Easter Sunday is right around the corner, and there’s no better way to celebrate the joyful holiday and the end of Lent than with a sumptuous springtime feast. Whether you’re having brunch after church or hosting family and friends for dinner, we have both sweet and savory options that will please a hungry crowd. From traditional ham to fresh plant-based pastas, you can find all these recipes and more in our Recipe Finder.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Bourbon-Molasses Glazed Ham

Ham isn’t just a delicious centerpiece — it’s an easy one, too. A bourbon-molasses glaze makes store-bought ham extra special without much effort. Get the recipe.

6 ham recipes that make the most of leftovers for breakfast, lunch or dinner

Butter-Basted Lamb Chops

Lamb chops are an excellent way to get Easter dinner on the table quickly. These from recipes editor Ann Maloney are butter-basted and come together in just 40 minutes. Get the recipe.

6 Easter recipes for a scaled-down, but still festive holiday feast

Spinach, Leek and Goat Cheese Quiche With Olive Oil Crust

This quiche from Nourish columnist Ellie Krieger is delightfully light thanks to its olive oil crust and greens-infused filling. For another egg-based brunch pick, try this Smoked Salmon Frittata. Get the recipe.

Get a hop on Easter with these make-ahead recipes

Cheese and Onion Tart

This tart is a cinch thanks to its puff pastry crust and super simple filling of sweet shallots, zippy Dijon mustard and rich cheddar. Another great vegetarian option is this Ricotta Gnocchi With Leeks and Peas. Get the recipe.

Nutty, Herby Spring Pasta

If you’re throwing together a plant-based spread, try this springtime pasta as a verdant vegan main course. Get the recipe.

Avoiding the ham and lamb for Easter? These meatless recipes will brighten your holiday table.

Orange + Radish Salad With Olive Oil Dressing

Sweet meets savory in this citrusy side dish from cookbook author Julia Turshen. Serve it on top of a bed of greens for added bulk. Get the recipe.

Quick and easy recipes for Easter to help you spend less time cooking — and more time eating

Asparagus and White Bean Salad With Feta and Lemon Dressing

Tender green asparagus contributes a bright pop of color to the meal, while feta and white beans make this a substantial side dish. Get the recipe.

Reinvent your Easter leftovers into these 6 recipes, including dessert

Smoked Salmon Deviled Eggs

Level-up your deviled eggs with smoked salmon, capers and chives. The combination makes this a brunch-worthy appetizer. Get the recipe.

Glazed Orange Sweet Rolls

These rolls are an excellent sweet brunch option, or they can also serve as a post-dinner dessert. Get the recipe.

6 desserts fit for Easter, including tarts, cakes and more

Carrot Cake With Brown Butter-Cream Cheese Frosting

The Easter Bunny will be jealous of this cake that’s chock-full of fresh carrots, as well as pecans, raisins and warming spices. Brown butter makes the traditional cream cheese frosting even richer. Get the recipe.

Whole Lemon Tart

This lemon tart is a great choice if you don’t like your desserts to be cloyingly sweet. The whole lemon is used, giving it a delicious dose of tartness that balances out the sugar and butter. Get the recipe.

Coconut Meringue Layer Cake

This cake is also known as Verdens beste, or “world’s best,” and we can see why. Layers of coconut-laced cake and meringue are filled with creamy custard and fresh berries. Get the recipe.

Loading...
Loading...