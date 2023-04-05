12 recipes for Easter brunch, dinner and dessert

Bourbon-Molasses Glazed Ham
Ham isn’t just a delicious centerpiece — it’s an easy one, too. A bourbon-molasses glaze makes store-bought ham extra special without much effort. Get the recipe.
Butter-Basted Lamb Chops
Lamb chops are an excellent way to get Easter dinner on the table quickly. These from recipes editor Ann Maloney are butter-basted and come together in just 40 minutes. Get the recipe.
Spinach, Leek and Goat Cheese Quiche With Olive Oil Crust
This quiche from Nourish columnist Ellie Krieger is delightfully light thanks to its olive oil crust and greens-infused filling. For another egg-based brunch pick, try this Smoked Salmon Frittata. Get the recipe.
Cheese and Onion Tart
This tart is a cinch thanks to its puff pastry crust and super simple filling of sweet shallots, zippy Dijon mustard and rich cheddar. Another great vegetarian option is this Ricotta Gnocchi With Leeks and Peas. Get the recipe.
Nutty, Herby Spring Pasta
If you’re throwing together a plant-based spread, try this springtime pasta as a verdant vegan main course. Get the recipe.
Orange + Radish Salad With Olive Oil Dressing
Sweet meets savory in this citrusy side dish from cookbook author Julia Turshen. Serve it on top of a bed of greens for added bulk. Get the recipe.
Asparagus and White Bean Salad With Feta and Lemon Dressing
Tender green asparagus contributes a bright pop of color to the meal, while feta and white beans make this a substantial side dish. Get the recipe.
Smoked Salmon Deviled Eggs
Level-up your deviled eggs with smoked salmon, capers and chives. The combination makes this a brunch-worthy appetizer. Get the recipe.
Glazed Orange Sweet Rolls
These rolls are an excellent sweet brunch option, or they can also serve as a post-dinner dessert. Get the recipe.
Carrot Cake With Brown Butter-Cream Cheese Frosting
The Easter Bunny will be jealous of this cake that’s chock-full of fresh carrots, as well as pecans, raisins and warming spices. Brown butter makes the traditional cream cheese frosting even richer. Get the recipe.
Whole Lemon Tart
This lemon tart is a great choice if you don’t like your desserts to be cloyingly sweet. The whole lemon is used, giving it a delicious dose of tartness that balances out the sugar and butter. Get the recipe.
Coconut Meringue Layer Cake
This cake is also known as Verdens beste, or “world’s best,” and we can see why. Layers of coconut-laced cake and meringue are filled with creamy custard and fresh berries. Get the recipe.