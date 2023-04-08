9 asparagus recipes for a bright, green return to spring

First, a few quick tips, culled from a piece I wrote a few years ago that covers how to pick, prep and cook asparagus.
- Look for firm stalks that are even green with closed, compact tips.
- If you’re not using it right away, stand it up in some water in your fridge. (I use a quart-size deli container.)
- Rinse under cool, running water or swish around in a bowl of water to remove any grit. Then pat dry.
- Check out the ends to see whether trimming is necessary. Trim or snap away where it looks dry and fibrous, or take off the bottom inch of the stalks and then peel the bottom half to retain as much of the stalk as possible.
Ready for some recipe ideas? Here’s a selection from our Recipe Finder.
Fresh Pasta With Artichokes, Asparagus and Lemon-Mint Ricotta
This skillet pasta made with fresh noodles is a one-pan wonder that combines asparagus with several other bright, vernal ingredients. Get the recipe.
Pasta With Asparagus, Blue Cheese and Walnuts
Here’s another pasta dish light enough for spring. It features an unexpected garnish: grated apple. Get the recipe.
Fresh Asparagus With White Beans and Crispy Cheddar
Because the vegetable is left raw, this dish is an ideal way to highlight the just-picked, thin stalks of asparagus you’ll get at the farmers market. Get the recipe.
Steak and Asparagus Donburi
Quick, high-heat cooking lends a delicious sear to asparagus while keeping it crisp and vivid. Here it’s piled on a bowl of rice with medium-rare steak and quick-pickled radishes. Get the recipe.
Ravioli and Asparagus in Toasted Almond Broth
Store-bought ravioli and chopped asparagus float in a broth built from toasted sliced almonds blended with vegetable broth and lemon juice. Get the recipe.
Honey-Dijon and Pecan Baked Salmon With Asparagus
This sheet-pan supper can be on the table in 35 minutes. Get the recipe.
Seared Salmon With Citrus Asparagus Stir-Fry
Simply seared salmon lets the asparagus, stir-fried with garlic, ginger, soy sauce and lemon, take the spotlight. Get the recipe.
Barley Risotto With Asparagus, Cider and Goat Cheese
Pearl barley stands in for the rice in this comforting dish underscored with the tang of cider and goat cheese. Get the recipe.
José Andrés’s Miso-Roasted Asparagus
This four-ingredient recipe imparts the savory umami power of miso on broiled asparagus. Get the recipe.