7 coconut dessert recipes, including cookies, cakes and more

By
April 10, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. EDT
(Scott Suchman for The Washington Post/food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)
“I’ve got a lovely bunch of coconuts” almost always pops into my head whenever I think of the tropical seed. (It’s been ingrained in my memory ever since I watched “The Lion King” as a child, but now I realize it was originally sung by Merv Griffin and not the character Zazu, a red-billed hornbill voiced by Rowan Atkinson.) Unfortunately, whole, fresh coconuts aren’t very common in the United States, but you can still enjoy its flavor in various forms: milk, oil and the shredded flesh, sweetened or unsweetened, just to name a few.

While coconut is extremely versatile and can be used in both sweet and savory dishes, today we’re focusing on desserts where coconut can lend its signature tropical flair to cookies, cakes and more. But if you’re on the hunt for more ways to use coconut, you can search for other dishes in our Recipe Finder.

As a milk, a water or simply shredded, coconut adds joy to these 5 recipes

Chewy Cranberry Coconut Oatmeal Cookies

Chef Aya Fukai recommends using European-style unsalted butter with a higher butterfat content, compared to American butter, for an unmistakably richer flavor and a softer texture. Get the recipe.

Berry Coconut Crisp

Coconut adds a tropical touch to this berry crisp as the crumble contains both coconut oil and shredded coconut. If you really want to play into the theme, use coconut sugar as the sweetener for the topping. Get the recipe.

Triple Coconut Cake

This cake recipes use a coconut trifecta in the batter — oil, milk and shredded — for dense, moist layers full of coconut flavor. Toasted coconut decorates the outside of the frosted cake for texture. Get the recipe.

This coconut meringue cake may live up to its ‘world’s best’ nickname

Coconut Burfi Truffles

These truffles are a simple combination of shredded coconut and sweetened condensed milk that are then decorated however you desire, such as more coconut, freeze-dried fruit powder, sprinkles or chopped nuts. Get the recipe.

No-Bake Coconut Cream Pie

This no-bake pie features a chocolate cookie crust, a coconut pudding filling and a mound of whipped cream. (If you’re craving even more coconut, you can try topping it with whipped coconut cream instead.) Get the recipe.

Coconut Turmeric Sweet Bread

This recipe adapted from “Tahini and Turmeric: 101 Middle Eastern Classics — Made Irresistibly Vegan” by Vicky Cohen and Ruth Fox results in a supremely moist, visually stunning cake. Get the recipe.

Jamaican Gizzada Cookie Bars

These cookie bars are a twist on the traditional Jamaican pastry to make them simpler to assemble. This recipe use sugar substitutes to make them more friendly for those watching blood glucose. Get the recipe.

