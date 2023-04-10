7 coconut dessert recipes, including cookies, cakes and more

“I’ve got a lovely bunch of coconuts” almost always pops into my head whenever I think of the tropical seed. (It’s been ingrained in my memory ever since I watched “The Lion King” as a child, but now I realize it was originally sung by Merv Griffin and not the character Zazu, a red-billed hornbill voiced by Rowan Atkinson.) Unfortunately, whole, fresh coconuts aren’t very common in the United States, but you can still enjoy its flavor in various forms: milk, oil and the shredded flesh, sweetened or unsweetened, just to name a few.