7 coconut dessert recipes, including cookies, cakes and more

While coconut is extremely versatile and can be used in both sweet and savory dishes, today we’re focusing on desserts where coconut can lend its signature tropical flair to cookies, cakes and more. But if you’re on the hunt for more ways to use coconut, you can search for other dishes in our Recipe Finder.
Chewy Cranberry Coconut Oatmeal Cookies
Chef Aya Fukai recommends using European-style unsalted butter with a higher butterfat content, compared to American butter, for an unmistakably richer flavor and a softer texture. Get the recipe.
Berry Coconut Crisp
Coconut adds a tropical touch to this berry crisp as the crumble contains both coconut oil and shredded coconut. If you really want to play into the theme, use coconut sugar as the sweetener for the topping. Get the recipe.
Triple Coconut Cake
This cake recipes use a coconut trifecta in the batter — oil, milk and shredded — for dense, moist layers full of coconut flavor. Toasted coconut decorates the outside of the frosted cake for texture. Get the recipe.
Coconut Burfi Truffles
These truffles are a simple combination of shredded coconut and sweetened condensed milk that are then decorated however you desire, such as more coconut, freeze-dried fruit powder, sprinkles or chopped nuts. Get the recipe.
No-Bake Coconut Cream Pie
This no-bake pie features a chocolate cookie crust, a coconut pudding filling and a mound of whipped cream. (If you’re craving even more coconut, you can try topping it with whipped coconut cream instead.) Get the recipe.
Coconut Turmeric Sweet Bread
This recipe adapted from “Tahini and Turmeric: 101 Middle Eastern Classics — Made Irresistibly Vegan” by Vicky Cohen and Ruth Fox results in a supremely moist, visually stunning cake. Get the recipe.
Jamaican Gizzada Cookie Bars
These cookie bars are a twist on the traditional Jamaican pastry to make them simpler to assemble. This recipe use sugar substitutes to make them more friendly for those watching blood glucose. Get the recipe.