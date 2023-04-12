9 recipes for an Eid al-Fitr feast

The Islamic holy month comes to a close next week, and the occasion is marked by Eid al-Fitr, one of the most festive holidays on the calendar. Breaking a multiweek fast calls for tasty food — and plenty of it. Cultures around the world celebrate Eid differently, but the common denominator is an abundant spread of delicious dishes. We’ve gathered recipes that are commonly found on the tables of Muslim families and communities all over the world. You can find even more in our Recipe Finder.