9 recipes for an Eid al-Fitr feast

Carrot Halwa
Pictured above. This South Asian treat is particularly popular around Eid al-Fitr. This version contains sweetened condensed milk, imbuing it with a rich flavor and texture. Get the recipe.
Persian Baklava
These sweet syrupy bites are infused with rosewater and warming spices. For a less traditional spin, try these Baklava Sticky Buns. Get the recipe.
Kue Nastar (Indonesian Pineapple Tarts)
In Indonesia, Eid is known as Lebaran, and it’s often celebrated with these little tarts called nastar. These melt-in-your-mouth delights involve flaky, buttery pastry that envelops a sweet pineapple filling. Get the recipe.
Orange Blossom Honey Cake
Honey and orange blossom are flavors commonly seen in Eid desserts from North Africa and the Levant, and this light, fragrant cake features both prominently. Get the recipe.
Baba Ghanouj
There’s no need to buy baba ghanouj from the store — this creamy, smoky dip comes together in just a half-hour. It’s a lovely companion to pita, vegetables and more. Get the recipe.
Fattoush Platter
This party-ready platter is inspired by fattoush, a Levantine bread salad that’s packed with herbs, vegetables and fried pita. Get the recipe.
Djaj M’qualli (Chicken, Olive and Lemon Tagine)
Olives and preserved lemon make this chicken tagine extra punchy. The bright, assertive flavors guarantee this to be the star of any Eid spread. Get the recipe.
Potato Tahdig
Tahdig is a labor of love, but it’s worth the time and energy it takes to get the layer of crispy, saffron-infused potatoes. Get the recipe.
Lamb Kheema
Caramelized onions, aromatics, spices and yogurt provide a delicious foundation for ground lamb in this South Asian specialty. Get the recipe.