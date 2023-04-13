A bold Thai curry broth helps silken tofu unfurl its delicate charms

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Firm tofu seems to get all the attention, celebrated for its ability to absorb marinades and crisp up with cooking. But don’t count silken tofu out — it has plenty of charms as well. To mention just a handful, it blends up beautifully to add creaminess and body to smoothies and dressings, makes a terrific pudding base, and its spoonable, custard-like texture is an elegant, protein-rich addition to a bowl of flavorful broth, as this recipe highlights.

The bold broth here is the ideal foil for the mild, delicate tofu. Seasoned with shallot, grated ginger and a generous kick of Thai red curry paste, which are simmered in chicken or vegetable broth, it brings big flavor with very little effort. That base is then enriched with coconut milk and brightened with a squeeze of lime juice. (I like to use light coconut milk to keep the saturated fat in check, but you can use regular, if you prefer.)

This broth has been in my repertoire for a while — I’ve made it many times, using it as a cooking liquid for, say, halibut fillets, or chicken breast. But this time a package of silken tofu was calling me. I simply drained it, turned the jiggly curd out onto a plate, sliced it and divided it among serving bowls. Silken tofu is so delicate that it’s prone to breaking up with slicing, but the size and uniformity of the pieces don’t matter at all here, so just go with it.

Alongside the tofu I placed piles of slaw-like grated carrot and thinly sliced snap peas, then ladled the hot broth over it all and topped each bowl with a sprinkle of fresh cilantro leaves.

The result was everything I had hoped it would be: Each spoonful offered a fresh crunch of vegetables, softened just enough by the heat of the powerfully tasty broth, as well as the contrast of a melt-in-your-mouth, definitively silken bite of tender tofu.

Silken Tofu and Spring Vegetables in Thai Curry Broth

Storage: Refrigerate leftover broth, vegetables and tofu separately for up to 2 days.

Ingredients

1 tablespoon neutral oil, such as grapeseed, canola or avocado

1 large shallot, finely chopped (1/2 cup)

2 tablespoons plus 2 teaspoons Thai red curry paste

2 teaspoons grated fresh ginger

3 cups low-sodium vegetable or chicken broth

3/4 cup light coconut milk

1/2 teaspoon fine salt

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice, plus more to taste

One (16-ounce) package silken tofu, at room temperature

3/4 cup (2 ounces) snow peas, trimmed and very thinly sliced on the bias

1/2 cup coarsely grated carrot (1 medium)

1/4 cup fresh cilantro leaves (optional)

Step 1

In a medium pot over medium heat, heat the oil until shimmering. Add the shallot and cook, stirring, until softened, about 3 minutes. Add the curry paste and ginger and cook, stirring, until aromatic, about 20 seconds. Add the broth, bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer until the broth reduces slightly, about 10 minutes. Add the coconut milk and salt, increase the heat to medium-high and return to a boil. Stir in the lime juice and remove from the heat.

Step 2

Drain the tofu of any excess water in the package, then gently unmold onto a plate and cut into 16 to 20 slabs. Arrange 4 or 5 of the slabs on one side of each shallow bowl. (It’s okay if they break up a little as you cut and arrange them.) Place about 2 tablespoons each of the snow peas and grated carrot alongside the tofu in each bowl. Ladle about 1 cup of the broth into each bowl, garnish with cilantro and serve.

Nutrition Information

Per serving (4 or 5 pieces tofu, 1/4 cup vegetables and about 1 cup broth)

Calories: 163; Total Fat: 9 g; Saturated Fat: 3 g; Cholesterol: 0 mg; Sodium: 657 mg; Carbohydrates: 14 g; Dietary Fiber: 2 g; Sugar: 7 g; Protein: 7 g

This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.

From cookbook author and registered dietitian nutritionist Ellie Krieger.

Tested by Olga Massov; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

