Spring calls for crisp, refreshing white wines and light-to-medium body reds. This week we have two sauvignon blancs of different styles: a mineral-driven example from the Loire Valley in France and a riper, more effusive expression of the grape from New Zealand. We cap the week’s list with a spicy, medium-bodied red from Sardinia.

Jacques Dumont Sauvignon Blanc 2021

Loire Valley, $13

This wine from vineyards around Sancerre resembles its more illustrious neighbor. It is stony and shows an assertive herbal character around a citrusy core. Delicious on its own, the wine pairs beautifully with fresh goat cheese or seafood dishes. Alcohol by volume: 11.5 percent. Bottle weight: 417 grams (Light).

Dawn Chorus Sauvignon Blanc 2022

Hawke’s Bay, New Zealand, $20

The Hawke’s Bay region on New Zealand’s north island was recently hit by a devastating cyclone, just at harvest time for the 2023 vintage. This example from last year is textbook New Zealand sauvignon blanc, bursting with grapefruit and passion fruit flavors, with some lime zest on the long, full finish. ABV: 13 percent. BW: 424 grams (Light).

Audarya Cannonau di Sardegna 2021

Sardinia, Italy, $20

Cannonau is the Sardinian name for grenache. This version displays Bing cherry and plum flavors, with herbal notes of sage and rosemary. It’s an ideal partner for pizza, stews or burgers. The winery also makes a delicious red from a local grape called Monica and a sea-scented white called nuraghi di Sardegna. ABV: 13.5 percent. BW: 540 grams (Average).

Prices are approximate. For availability, check Wine.com, Wine-searcher.com and the websites and social media feeds of the wineries, importers or distributors. You can also ask your local retailer to order wines from the distributors listed.

