The best food at Nats Park — and a few orders to avoid

But as I stand in line on Opening Day at the Jammin’ Island BBQ stand at Nationals Park, I can already feel the hope drain from me, if only for my desired game-day meal. I can see the grill cook tending to the chicken, each piece slathered in jerk seasoning, as smoke rises up over the crowd. I can smell the chicken, too, even though I’m a good 20 feet from the grates where animal fat drips onto the hot coals, activating my saliva glands. But the line has barely budged in the 10 minutes since I joined it, and the ballgame to my left is moving along at a rapid clip.
This is the built-in tension for fans during the 2023 season. With the average game last year clocking in at more than three hours — or about 200 TikToks for those who measure time in app-based distractions — MLB executives introduced new rules this season to speed up the pace of play. The effort has been largely successful, based on early reports: Through the first four days of the season, the average game time dropped 30 minutes. This is, potentially, welcome news to those who consider the national pastime past its prime, a monotonous game made only for folks whose brains aren’t wired to swipe left (or up, whatever) when bored.
But faster games mean that every minute you stand in line translates into more at-bats (or even whole innings) missed, depending on the size of the crowd and the stand’s ability to handle a crush of hungry fans. I visited Nats Park on two occasions during the team’s first homestand — Opening Day and later on a Tuesday night — and had two almost diametrically opposed experiences. Both provide insights into the joys, and frustrations, of eating at the ballpark.
Jammin’ Island BBQ
Section 243 and 217 (located in the Champions Club)
On Opening Day, more than 35,000 fans jammed into Nats Park, full of optimism and likely excuses as to why they weren’t at work at 1 p.m. on a Thursday when the Nationals took on the Atlanta Braves. I didn’t set foot in the park until the top of the second, which already put me behind schedule on my appointed eating. I had read that after a five-year absence, Jammin’ Island BBQ was returning to the Nationals fold. I was ready to give it a hero’s welcome — and my money for a jerk chicken platter, once a ballpark staple for me. But as the minutes ticked away and the Jammin’ Island line barely budged, I gave up. I couldn’t justify the lost time, no matter how much I love that bird.
Hours later, before the game wrapped, I decided to make one last run at Jammin’ Island. By the ninth inning, the line was down to just a handful of fans, but it continued to move with all the urgency of a dog being dragged to the vet, mostly because some Karen was monopolizing several employees with whatever problem she had. Before the Braves recorded the last out, however, I had my jerk chicken ($17.99 for a platter with two sides), as smoky and succulent as I remembered.
Roaming Rooster
Section 239
There was also a long line of people waiting for a sandwich at Roaming Rooster, but the staff had a better system in place for handling the crowd. I had an original fried chicken sandwich ($16.49) in hand within 10 minutes. Because of the team’s efficiency, my buttermilk-brined chicken breasts were hot and crispy, droplets of fryer oil still shimmering on the surface. Slipped into a potato bun with a housemade vinaigrette slaw and pickles, the “original” sandwich is something of a misnomer: It’s unique to the stadium, not to the original Rooster storefronts, a mild bite designed to have broad appeal. Regardless, it’s a good representation of Roaming Rooster’s facility with breaded chicken breasts and a fryer. The fries, however, were lukewarm and entering a death spiral. I gave them a proper burial in the nearest trash can.
La Casita Pupuseria
Section 117
The game was nearly half over when I hit La Casita Pupuseria, whose stand makes Salvadoran masa cakes fresh to order, two for $11.99, which is the bargain of Nats Park. La Casita’s line was short, but so was its inventory. It had only shrimp pupusas left. Mine were plump with mozzarella and crustaceans, the masa shells browned from a brief stay on the griddle; at several points, the curds had broken through the masa lining, forming tiny pools of cheese that turned all dark and chewy on the grill. The pupusas were served with the usual condiments: a seasoned tomato salsa in one container and curtido, or pickled slaw, in another. As I stood behind the left-field bleachers, trying to sneak a peek at the game through the wall of humanity, I was content to compose bites — torn segments of pupusa topped with salsa and slaw — as the sun fell warmly on my face, the action on the field relegated to background music.
Swizzler
Sections 105, 130 and 320
Swizzler is among the new vendors this year, and unlike many inside Nats Park, the fried chicken and burger purveyor doesn’t rely on concessionaire Levy Restaurants to run its three stands, says co-founder Jesse Konig. The vast majority of staffers at the park, he says, are Swizzler employees who help maintain the consistency between the stadium outlets and the shop just around the corner at 1259 First St. SE.
Regardless, on Opening Day, there were lapses, at least based on my order of a Swizzler signature burger ($14.99). The smash burger was missing its griddled onions, which add this grace note of sweetness to the sandwich. My patties, formed from 100 percent grass-fed beef and draped with American cheese, were properly griddled so the meat was encrusted with a coral reef of rendered fat. They had plenty of flavor, too, but they were borderline desiccated. I missed those onions.
Char Bar
Section 145
Less than a week after my opening night visit, I was back at Nationals Park for a Tuesday game, a waxing gibbous moon shining over the Anacostia on this unseasonably warm night. After a 1-3 start to the season, the Nats drew only about 15,000 fans for their game against the Tampa Bay Rays. The concession lines, as such, were short. So were the options: Some stands didn’t bother to open for the night.
I was able to mosey up to Char Bar, a certified kosher stand, with barely a wait. I had been eyeballing its Dirty Wedges (potato wedges topped with pulled beef brisket, barbecue sauce and a housemade concoction called Boom Boom sauce, $16.99), but an employee convinced me the barbecue brisket sliders (two for $16.99) were the real all-stars. They were utility bench players at best: small, undistinguished buns pulled from a bag, topped with ropy strands of succulent beef and a dollop of slaw, then drizzled with Boom Boom sauce. I should have trusted my gut and gone with the wedges.
Capital City Mambo Sauce
Section 231
My experience with Capital City Mambo Sauce was a classic case of overthinking the obvious. I decided to order the crispy chicken bao ($13.99), in which chewy fried tenders, slathered in spicy mambo sauce, were crammed into a pair of deflated steamed buns that flaked apart like old paint. Clearly, I should have gone with the classic combo of wings and mambo sauce (six for $15.99), but I was on something of a bao bender at the time. Lesson learned: Don’t force mambo sauce into unfamiliar territory. Order the wings.
Shake Shack
Section 240
After a few strikeouts, I decided to choke up on the bat and aim for cheap singles. They were easy to find at the Shake Shack stand. The single Shack Burger ($8.99) may not have been the freshest specimen I’ve ever had, but its garnishes included ripe plum tomatoes, which, at this time of year, have way more flavor than classic slicer tomatoes. The ’Shroom Burger ($10.99) was the real hit here, a screaming line drive up the middle. It’s a portobello mushroom puck packed with Muenster and cheddar cheeses, then fried and tucked into a potato bun with lettuce, plum tomatoes and Shack sauce. It may be the best veg option in the stadium.
Ben’s Chili Bowl
Sections 110, 140, 307
In the Nationals’ accounting of its concessions, the team lists Ben’s among the “specialty” foods, which I understand in theory. The U Street original is a Washington icon as much as any monument on the Mall, and, as such, its offerings shouldn’t be lumped together with the mostly undistinguished fare catalogued under “traditional ballpark food.” Yet to me — a guy who’s called the D.C. area home for more than two decades — a trip to the ballpark without a Ben’s Half Smoke All the Way ($9.99) is a wasted outing. It’s traditional ballpark food in my book. Also, don’t overlook Ben’s chili and cheese fries ($9.99), which may be the gloppiest and most glorious bite at the park, though I’m not sure there’s any dignified way to eat it.
South Mountain Creamery
Sections 115 and 136
With the Nationals clinging to a one-run lead in the top of the ninth, I decided to treat myself to a cup of chocolate ice cream ($8.99) from South Mountain Creamery and watch the rest of the game. I was hoping to revisit the joy I felt the previous week when I dipped into South Mountain’s cherry blossom ice cream ($8.99), a confection with this delectable candied-fruit sweetness. But when the counter employee handed me the chocolate ice cream, I noticed sticky streaks running down the side of the cup. That should have been my first clue. When I opened the container, I found a treat that was more shake than ice cream. It was also dessert as metaphor: On the mound, closer Kyle Finnegan was melting down faster than my ice cream, giving up five runs while recording just one out.
So what were my takeaways? First of all, grab a signature cheeseburger at Swizzler the shop rather than its counterpart inside the stadium: The burger is half the price outside the park and always — and I mean always — satisfying. Second, in the spring, don’t order anything with tomatoes unless they’re the plum variety. Third, never accept an ice cream cup with streaks of dairy running down the side. Fourth and finally, don’t waste time in a slow line; the game moves too fast now to suffer such sluggishness.