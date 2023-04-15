9 recipes for breakfast for dinner because why not

If you’re looking to bring some morning flair to your evenings, here are some breakfast-for-dinner recipes collected from our archives. They’re a mix of savory and sweet options to suit whatever mood you’re in.
Buttermilk Waffles
This flexible waffle recipe is easy to vary with different flours, extracts and zests and can be topped with just about anything that strikes your fancy. Get the recipe.
Cornmeal Waffles With Cheddar, Chipotle and Scallions
Cheese folded into the batter creates enticing crispy bits. These are especially good when topped with a runny-yolk sunny-side-up egg. Get the recipe.
Loaded Potato Waffle
Yes, yes, it’s the third waffle in a row, but stick with me: hash brown waffles. Use frozen shredded potatoes as the basis for this over-the-top recipe from Shaquille O’Neal. Get the recipe.
Fluffy Buttermilk Pancakes
Moving on to another breakfast powerhouse, let’s talk about pancakes. If you want a blank canvas that lets you experiment with add-ins and, of course, toppings, this is the one. Get the recipe.
Chili Corn Pancakes
For those who like their pancakes savory, consider these flapjacks tinted red with paprika and tomato paste and filled out with canned black beans. Get the recipe.
Eggless French Toast
Love French toast, but you’re vegan or scared off by egg prices? Enter this recipe that employs flaxseed meal, coconut milk, bananas and chickpea flour for a plant-based take. Get the recipe.
Breakfast Nachos
If you’re not quite sold on eating a traditional breakfast dish for dinner, how about these nachos that use some morning-meal staples? Get the recipe.
Cheddar Biscuits With Bacon, Spinach and Eggs
Feel free to fill the biscuits however you like, but you can’t go wrong with the recommended combo of soft, crispy, salty and creamy ingredients here. Get the recipe.
Corn and Cheese Oatmeal With Crispy Pepperoni
Savory porridge, especially a kind that’s pantry-friendly, can be a weeknight savior. This recipe stars rolled oats, pepperoni, canned or frozen corn, and parmesan. Get the recipe.