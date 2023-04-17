7 thrifty dinner recipes to help you save money all week

By
April 17, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. EDT
(Scott Suchman for The Washington Post/food styling by Nicola Davis for The Washington Post)
When I was growing up, my mom was a coupon queen. While we were fortunate enough to survive on only my father’s salary for our family of four, it required a lot of penny pinching to make it work. My mother didn’t take her couponing to the extreme, but she did spend a considerable amount of time going through the advertisements each week, cutting out the coupons for items we’d use (sometimes with my help) and organizing them in a large accordion folder. Then each trip to the grocery store, we’d search through the folder as we perused the aisle to look for extra savings before handing over a stack once we reached the cashier. It was a thrill to watch the total shrink with each beep of the register as another coupon was scanned.

I can’t remember the last time I used a paper coupon, but I’m thankful my childhood taught me the value of the dollar. (I love a good bargain.) Should you find yourself trying to stick to a budget for your grocery bill, it doesn’t mean you need to skimp on flavor. Here are seven thrifty recipes from our archives, enough for each day of the week, to keep your family fed without breaking the bank.

5 money-saving tips for grocery shopping

Any Vegetable Instant Pot Soup

One of the best tips for saving money is to get flexible in the kitchen. This soup recipe calls for any vegetables of your choice and is a great way to make use of the produce on their last legs in your refrigerator or whatever was on sale at the grocery store that week. Get the recipe.

8 recipes to clean out the fridge, including soup, pilaf and frittata

Smothered Chicken

Yes, meat in general is expensive, but there are cheaper cuts you can buy to fit your budget. For chicken, those cuts are the thigh and drumstick, which are also sold together as leg quarters. This comforting recipe features leg quarters braised in an onion gravy. Get the recipe.

6 chicken leg and drumstick recipes for tasty meals on a budget

Potato-Bean Stew

Potatoes and beans are both filling and wallet-friendly. This hearty stew comes together quickly with canned beans, or cook them from dried for deeper, more complex flavors. Get the recipe.

5 money-saving tips for cooking at home

Bacon and Egg Fried Rice

Fried rice is another dish with lots of flexibility. All you need is leftover rice and then you can add whatever you want, such as the bacon and eggs included in this version. Get the recipe.

5 fried rice recipes for fast, flavorful meals

Chili Lime Black Bean Tacos

These black bean tacos come together in just 20 minutes thanks to the canned legume. You can serve them however you wish, but the two-onion quick pickle included in the recipe adds a nice tart crunch. Get the recipe.

6 affordable recipes for rent week or anytime money is tight

Savory Chicken Sausage and Vegetable Cobbler

Cooked Italian chicken sausage, frozen vegetables and refrigerated biscuit dough make putting this cobbler together a breeze. Get the recipe.

Easy pantry recipes for quick and thrifty meals

Creamy Bucatini With Roasted Seaweed

You only need a handful of ingredients to make a luxurious pasta dish, such as this one adapted from “Korean American” by Eric Kim. It’s inspired by fettuccine Alfredo, but adds roasted seaweed for maritime umami. Get the recipe.

