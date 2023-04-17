7 thrifty dinner recipes to help you save money all week

When I was growing up, my mom was a coupon queen. While we were fortunate enough to survive on only my father’s salary for our family of four, it required a lot of penny pinching to make it work. My mother didn’t take her couponing to the extreme, but she did spend a considerable amount of time going through the advertisements each week, cutting out the coupons for items we’d use (sometimes with my help) and organizing them in a large accordion folder. Then each trip to the grocery store, we’d search through the folder as we perused the aisle to look for extra savings before handing over a stack once we reached the cashier. It was a thrill to watch the total shrink with each beep of the register as another coupon was scanned.