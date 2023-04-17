7 thrifty dinner recipes to help you save money all week

I can’t remember the last time I used a paper coupon, but I’m thankful my childhood taught me the value of the dollar. (I love a good bargain.) Should you find yourself trying to stick to a budget for your grocery bill, it doesn’t mean you need to skimp on flavor. Here are seven thrifty recipes from our archives, enough for each day of the week, to keep your family fed without breaking the bank.
Any Vegetable Instant Pot Soup
One of the best tips for saving money is to get flexible in the kitchen. This soup recipe calls for any vegetables of your choice and is a great way to make use of the produce on their last legs in your refrigerator or whatever was on sale at the grocery store that week. Get the recipe.
Smothered Chicken
Yes, meat in general is expensive, but there are cheaper cuts you can buy to fit your budget. For chicken, those cuts are the thigh and drumstick, which are also sold together as leg quarters. This comforting recipe features leg quarters braised in an onion gravy. Get the recipe.
Potato-Bean Stew
Potatoes and beans are both filling and wallet-friendly. This hearty stew comes together quickly with canned beans, or cook them from dried for deeper, more complex flavors. Get the recipe.
Bacon and Egg Fried Rice
Fried rice is another dish with lots of flexibility. All you need is leftover rice and then you can add whatever you want, such as the bacon and eggs included in this version. Get the recipe.
Chili Lime Black Bean Tacos
These black bean tacos come together in just 20 minutes thanks to the canned legume. You can serve them however you wish, but the two-onion quick pickle included in the recipe adds a nice tart crunch. Get the recipe.
Savory Chicken Sausage and Vegetable Cobbler
Cooked Italian chicken sausage, frozen vegetables and refrigerated biscuit dough make putting this cobbler together a breeze. Get the recipe.
Creamy Bucatini With Roasted Seaweed
You only need a handful of ingredients to make a luxurious pasta dish, such as this one adapted from “Korean American” by Eric Kim. It’s inspired by fettuccine Alfredo, but adds roasted seaweed for maritime umami. Get the recipe.