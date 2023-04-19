7 eco-friendly recipes to celebrate Earth Day

By
April 19, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. EDT
(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Gina Nistico for The Washington Post)
A lot of factors influence what we eat: how food tastes, its nutritional value and, increasingly, its impact on the environment. There are lots of general tips thrown around: Opt for ingredients that are local and in season, eat more plants, waste less food — the list goes on. Though the information is out there, implementing those changes in your own diet can feel a bit daunting. We’ve pulled these recipes from our Recipe Finder not just because they’re appetizing, but also because they’re climate-friendly options with low-carbon, low-impact ingredients.

Shortcut Brothy Beans

Pictured above. We’re not shy about our love for beans, but they’re more than just delicious and nutritious. Unearthed columnist Tamar Haspel says they “top the climate charts,” making them a choice that’s good for the planet, body and taste buds. This easy meal uses canned beans, so it’s a wonderful weeknight dinner option. To master making the staple from scratch, try this Simply Perfect Pot of Beans. Get the recipe.

Greek Lentil and Spinach Soup With Lemon

Lentils have gotten a lot of buzz lately, and for good reason. The mighty legume lowers carbon emissions by pulling nitrogen out of the air and depositing it underground, and requires no irrigation to grow. This savory soup packed with vegetables and bright citrus notes is one of our favorite ways to eat them. Get the recipe.

Sweet, Spicy and Crunchy Korean Tofu

Based on key metrics of contribution to global warming, water use, nutrient pollution and disturbances to wildlife habitats, soy’s impact on the climate is far lower than that of many foods, including other staple crops. This is excellent news for tofu lovers, and a good reason to get familiar with the ingredient if you haven’t yet. This saucy tofu is a great place to start. If you want more inspiration, we also can’t get enough of this Vegetarian Mapo Tofu. Get the recipe.

Mushroom and Black Bean Burgers With Balsamic-Glazed Onions

Haspel notes that mushrooms don’t need much water and are relatively unaffected by pesticides since they’re grown indoors. On top of that, they’re a reliable source of plant-based protein — win-win. Combine them with beans, another eco-friendly superstar, in these hearty vegan burgers. For more fungi goodness, also check out these Salt and Pepper Brick Mushrooms. Get the recipe.

Flexible Fridge Enchiladas

Sometimes your carbon footprint has less to do with what you eat and more with what you don’t eat. Food waste is a major climate issue, so finding ways to use up old produce or repurpose leftovers is essential to reducing the environmental impact of your diet. These enchiladas can be filled with almost any mix of vegetables and meat and help you clean out the fridge. Get the recipe.

Classic Grilled Oysters

While it’s true that meat and seafood tend to use more water and produce more carbon emissions, oysters and other bivalves “have fewer emissions than all the fish in the sea, farmed or wild,” according to Our World in Data. And oysters are filter feeders, meaning they clean the water they live in. Take advantage of their benefits by making these garlicky grilled oysters. Get the recipe.

Walnut and Date-Stuffed Baked Apples

Saving the planet can be so sweet. Some of the most planet-friendly foods grow on trees, such as fruits and nuts. That means that these apples stuffed with walnuts, dates and warming spices are a dessert you can feel good about. Get the recipe.

