7 eco-friendly recipes to celebrate Earth Day

Shortcut Brothy Beans
Pictured above. We’re not shy about our love for beans, but they’re more than just delicious and nutritious. Unearthed columnist Tamar Haspel says they “top the climate charts,” making them a choice that’s good for the planet, body and taste buds. This easy meal uses canned beans, so it’s a wonderful weeknight dinner option. To master making the staple from scratch, try this Simply Perfect Pot of Beans. Get the recipe.
Greek Lentil and Spinach Soup With Lemon
Lentils have gotten a lot of buzz lately, and for good reason. The mighty legume lowers carbon emissions by pulling nitrogen out of the air and depositing it underground, and requires no irrigation to grow. This savory soup packed with vegetables and bright citrus notes is one of our favorite ways to eat them. Get the recipe.
Sweet, Spicy and Crunchy Korean Tofu
Based on key metrics of contribution to global warming, water use, nutrient pollution and disturbances to wildlife habitats, soy’s impact on the climate is far lower than that of many foods, including other staple crops. This is excellent news for tofu lovers, and a good reason to get familiar with the ingredient if you haven’t yet. This saucy tofu is a great place to start. If you want more inspiration, we also can’t get enough of this Vegetarian Mapo Tofu. Get the recipe.
Mushroom and Black Bean Burgers With Balsamic-Glazed Onions
Haspel notes that mushrooms don’t need much water and are relatively unaffected by pesticides since they’re grown indoors. On top of that, they’re a reliable source of plant-based protein — win-win. Combine them with beans, another eco-friendly superstar, in these hearty vegan burgers. For more fungi goodness, also check out these Salt and Pepper Brick Mushrooms. Get the recipe.
Flexible Fridge Enchiladas
Sometimes your carbon footprint has less to do with what you eat and more with what you don’t eat. Food waste is a major climate issue, so finding ways to use up old produce or repurpose leftovers is essential to reducing the environmental impact of your diet. These enchiladas can be filled with almost any mix of vegetables and meat and help you clean out the fridge. Get the recipe.
Classic Grilled Oysters
While it’s true that meat and seafood tend to use more water and produce more carbon emissions, oysters and other bivalves “have fewer emissions than all the fish in the sea, farmed or wild,” according to Our World in Data. And oysters are filter feeders, meaning they clean the water they live in. Take advantage of their benefits by making these garlicky grilled oysters. Get the recipe.
Walnut and Date-Stuffed Baked Apples
Saving the planet can be so sweet. Some of the most planet-friendly foods grow on trees, such as fruits and nuts. That means that these apples stuffed with walnuts, dates and warming spices are a dessert you can feel good about. Get the recipe.