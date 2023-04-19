7 eco-friendly recipes to celebrate Earth Day

A lot of factors influence what we eat: how food tastes, its nutritional value and, increasingly, its impact on the environment. There are lots of general tips thrown around: Opt for ingredients that are local and in season, eat more plants, waste less food — the list goes on. Though the information is out there, implementing those changes in your own diet can feel a bit daunting. We’ve pulled these recipes from our Recipe Finder not just because they’re appetizing, but also because they’re climate-friendly options with low-carbon, low-impact ingredients.