Spring is a season for celebrations, from graduations to weddings and even an above-average day at the office. Here are three sparkling wines at a range of prices to help you cheer the good times.
Imported and distributed locally by Wide Roots.
Roederer Estate Brut
Anderson Valley, Calif., $37
From the California branch of the Louis Roederer champagne house, Roederer Estate has been producing some of California’s top bubbly for four decades in Mendocino County’s Anderson Valley. The vineyards are farmed biodynamically and the care shows in the depth of flavor apparent in the wine. It’s fruitier than most champagne, although it may be hard to tell the difference. ABV: 12.5 percent. BW: 865 grams (Sparkling).
Distributed locally by Republic National.
Champagne Bertrand Senecourt, Beau Joie Special Cuvée Brut
Champagne, France, $48
This 60-40 blend of pinot noir and chardonnay does a great job of balancing vibrant acidity, flavors of red currants and berries, and a crisp minerally finish. Although not indicated on the label, the website notes that no dosage is added to balance the wine with sweetness. None was needed. ABV: 12 percent. BW: 835 grams (Sparkling).
Imported by Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits. Distributed locally by Breakthru Beverage Group.
Prices are approximate. For availability, check Wine.com, Wine-searcher.com, and the websites and social media feeds of the wineries, importers or distributors. You can also ask your local retailer to order wines from the distributors listed.