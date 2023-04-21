6 tips for browning food to get more flavor

Drying the surface of ingredients is important because doing so means less energy from the cooking equipment is spent evaporating water. Many of our recipes for meat and seafood in particular include the specific instruction to “pat dry with a towel” for this very reason, but you should dry fruit and vegetables too, especially if you washed them just before cooking. To go a step further, you can even leave proteins on a wire rack set over a rimmed baking sheet uncovered in the refrigerator (on the bottom shelf) for up to a day to get the surface really dry. Scallops are a prime example: The key to preparing them well is to not overcook them, and the only way to do that and get a perfect golden crust is to get the surface very dry. And many scallops are sold in a brine that waterlogs them, making them nearly impossible to brown. That’s why many recipes call for “dry packed” scallops.