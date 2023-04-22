9 main-course salads that are fresh and filling

I’m sure I’m not the only one to feel that way. For me, a salad that serves as a main course has to have a little more to it. The greens are a strong supporting player, if not the main attraction. If that’s the kind of dish you’re interested in, too, here are some ideas from our Recipe Finder, covering meat, seafood and vegetarian options.
Steak Salad With Blue Cheese Dressing
Pictured above. The steakhouse classic wedge salad was the inspiration for Daniela Galarza’s recipe, which she shared in her Eat Voraciously newsletter. It features crunchy iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, chives and blue cheese dressing with slices of seared steak and blistered green beans. Get the recipe.
Crispy Rice Salad With Salmon and Saffron-Honey Vinaigrette
Daniela offers another bountiful salad that tosses tender greens with chunks of crispy-skin salmon and shards of skillet-fried rice. Get the recipe.
Spice-Rubbed Roasted Salmon Salad With Mango Vinaigrette
Salmon also stars in this recipe from Nourish columnist Ellie Krieger. Atop a bed of baby gem or romaine lettuce, you’ll set “roasted salmon rubbed with chili spices that ping alluringly against the flavors of the mango,” Ellie says. Get the recipe.
Pizza Salad With Marinated White Beans
“With tomatoes, mozzarella and parmesan, you’ve got many of the elements of a simple pizza, except the crust,” Food editor Joe Yonan says of this recipe that uses cooked or canned white beans. “Add some croutons, if you like, and you’d get even closer.” Get the recipe.
Fried Halloumi, Arugula and Tomato Salad With Avocado and Sweet Potatoes
This meatless option is no less hearty, thanks to planks of squeaky halloumi cheese with crunchy, caramelized edges. Get the recipe.
Shrimp Rémoulade Salad
For a taste of New Orleans, try recipes editor Ann Maloney’s gorgeous plate of poached shrimp, hard-boiled eggs, avocado and lettuce served with a zesty rémoulade sauce. Get the recipe.
Spring Cobb Salad With Scallion Dressing
There’s no lack of substance to this eye-catching array that piles snap peas, asparagus, chicken, beets and goat cheese on a spring lettuce mix. Get the recipe.
Chicken Salad With Berries and Lemon-Poppy Seed Dressing
Poached chicken breasts or store-bought rotisserie meat mingles with romaine and Bibb lettuces, fennel and blueberries along with a lemon-accented, honey Dijon dressing speckled with poppy seeds. Get the recipe.
Beet and Arugula Salad With Spiced Yogurt
Microwaving the beets helps to put this vegan salad, arranged on a layer of plant-based yogurt, on the table in 30 minutes. Get the recipe.