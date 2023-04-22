9 main-course salads that are fresh and filling

I like salads , but, given the choice, it’s probably not going to be the first thing I think of for dinner. Frankly, by the time I finally get to sit down for the evening meal, I’m just this side of ravenous, so a pile of greens isn’t going to cut it.

I’m sure I’m not the only one to feel that way. For me, a salad that serves as a main course has to have a little more to it. The greens are a strong supporting player, if not the main attraction. If that’s the kind of dish you’re interested in, too, here are some ideas from our Recipe Finder, covering meat, seafood and vegetarian options.