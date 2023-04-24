5 radish recipes that put their versatility on display

There’s a wide world of radishes. “In the United States, popular radish varieties include Easter egg — which can be white, pink, purple or crimson — French breakfast, daikon, mammoth white and Spanish black,” my colleague G. Daniela Galarza wrote in a primer on the vegetable . “But there are many more, including: watermelon radishes have a green exterior and pink starburst interior; purple daikon, sometimes called purple ninja, are a deep violet; white icicle are cream-colored and oblong; chonggak are pear-shaped; and lime radishes have a green tint.”

Beyond how they look, there’s also variety in how radishes can be cooked (or not) and enjoyed. When raw, radishes can have a crisp pepperiness, or you can cook them to bring out their tender, sweet side. Here are recipes from our archives that give you a glimpse of what radishes can do.