5 radish recipes that put their versatility on display

Beyond how they look, there’s also variety in how radishes can be cooked (or not) and enjoyed. When raw, radishes can have a crisp pepperiness, or you can cook them to bring out their tender, sweet side. Here are recipes from our archives that give you a glimpse of what radishes can do.
Orange and Radish Salad With Olive Dressing
Above. This simple salad is a delightful combination of flavors: there’s sweet acidity from the oranges, pepperiness from the radishes and briny saltiness from the olives. It would make a great accompaniment to grilled seafood. Get the recipe.
Butter-Braised Radishes and Radish Greens With Farro
Braising is a great way to mellow the peppery bite of radishes. This dish combines them with their own green tops and farro before a drizzle of balsamic vinegar is added along with a sprinkle of feta cheese and parsley. Get the recipe.
Tang-Guk (Beef and Radish Soup)
This Korean beef and daikon radish soup is traditionally served as part of jesa, a ceremony performed in the Lunar New Year. Get the recipe.
Roasted Radishes With Green Goddess Butter
Radishes and butter are a classic French pairing. For a more modern take, this version from “Nothing Fancy” by Alison Roman pairs roasted radishes — green tops and all — with a green goddess butter that’s chock-full of herbs. Get the recipe.
Gem Lettuce Boats With Feta, Radish and Scallion
“The [lettuce] boats are smeared generously with a creamy yogurt-based lemon-and-feta-laced dressing, then showered simply and brightly with chopped radishes, scallion and lemon zest,” Nourish columnist Ellie Krieger wrote. Get the recipe.