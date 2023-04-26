7 sweet and savory recipes that use booze to enhance flavor

Sherry-Creamed Mushrooms on Toast
Sherry balances the cream and sour cream in this rich mushroom dish. It only takes 15 minutes to whip up, making it an excellent snack or meal for any time of the day. Get the recipe.
Risotto Alla Vodka
This creation from TikTok star Eitan Bernath is a delicious mash-up of risotto and pasta alla vodka. Vodka adds acid to the sauce and helps it emulsify, resulting in a creamy, luxurious tomato sauce. Get the recipe.
Dirty Martini Pork Chops
We like our martinis dirty, straight up and poured over a pork chop. This dish from recipe developer and cookbook author Ali Slagle takes the punchy flavors from a dirty martini — gin, vermouth and briny green olives — and transforms them into a luxurious pan sauce. Get the recipe.
Peach Fritters With Maple-Bourbon Sauce
Booze plays nicely in desserts, too. These spiced peach fritters are a delight during stone fruit season, but you can also use frozen or canned peaches year-round. Get the recipe.
Linguine With Cod in a Saffron-White Wine Sauce
It’s important to have a few little luxuries in life, and this pasta is one of ours. Saffron adds color and fragrance to this light, bright white wine sauce. Get the recipe.
Beef and Stout Stew
Don’t wait for next St. Patrick’s day to this make this Irish-inspired stew. This hearty, comforting dish gets its depth of flavor from a healthy pour of stout. Get the recipe.
Oyakodon (Japanese Chicken and Egg Rice Bowl)
A splash of mirin brightens this Japanese comfort food. Get the recipe.