7 sweet and savory recipes that use booze to enhance flavor

April 26, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. EDT
(Scott Suchman for The Washington Post/food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)
We like cooking with our booze as much as we like drinking it. Cooking with alcohol presents a variety of benefits: It can tenderize meat, emulsify sauces and enhance the other flavors of a dish. It can take a good meal and turn it into a great one. If you’re looking to use up the last few glugs of wine or have a few neglected bottles of spirits on your bar cart, these picks from our Recipe Finder may be just what you need.

Sherry-Creamed Mushrooms on Toast

Sherry balances the cream and sour cream in this rich mushroom dish. It only takes 15 minutes to whip up, making it an excellent snack or meal for any time of the day. Get the recipe.

Risotto Alla Vodka

This creation from TikTok star Eitan Bernath is a delicious mash-up of risotto and pasta alla vodka. Vodka adds acid to the sauce and helps it emulsify, resulting in a creamy, luxurious tomato sauce. Get the recipe.

Dirty Martini Pork Chops

We like our martinis dirty, straight up and poured over a pork chop. This dish from recipe developer and cookbook author Ali Slagle takes the punchy flavors from a dirty martini — gin, vermouth and briny green olives — and transforms them into a luxurious pan sauce. Get the recipe.

Peach Fritters With Maple-Bourbon Sauce

Booze plays nicely in desserts, too. These spiced peach fritters are a delight during stone fruit season, but you can also use frozen or canned peaches year-round. Get the recipe.

Linguine With Cod in a Saffron-White Wine Sauce

It’s important to have a few little luxuries in life, and this pasta is one of ours. Saffron adds color and fragrance to this light, bright white wine sauce. Get the recipe.

Beef and Stout Stew

Don’t wait for next St. Patrick’s day to this make this Irish-inspired stew. This hearty, comforting dish gets its depth of flavor from a healthy pour of stout. Get the recipe.

Oyakodon (Japanese Chicken and Egg Rice Bowl)

A splash of mirin brightens this Japanese comfort food. Get the recipe.

