7 sweet and savory recipes that use booze to enhance flavor

We like cooking with our booze as much as we like drinking it. Cooking with alcohol presents a variety of benefits: It can tenderize meat, emulsify sauces and enhance the other flavors of a dish. It can take a good meal and turn it into a great one. If you’re looking to use up the last few glugs of wine or have a few neglected bottles of spirits on your bar cart, these picks from our Recipe Finder may be just what you need.