Dawn Davis leaves Bon Appétit to rejoin Simon & Schuster

Dawn Davis says she’ll resign as editor in chief of the food magazine Bon Appétit and will return to Simon & Schuster, marking the end of her three years of efforts to rebuild the publication’s reputation after accusations of racism against her predecessor. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Davis told staff in an email Tuesday that she’ll be leaving in September as the company searches for a new editor, writing that she “made a difficult decision” to quit her role and return to 37 Ink, the Simon & Schuster imprint she founded in 2013 to uplift marginalized voices in book publishing. In the message, she noted “developing delicious and thought-provoking content,” growing audiences and diversifying the magazine’s staff and readership among her accomplishments. Davis didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment regarding her resignation.

During Davis’s time as editor in chief, she spearheaded a redesign of the print magazine and the launch of several columns including Small Plates, Big Opinions — about the way professionals feed their children — and Healthyish My Way, which explores food as medicine. Bon Appétit also started a new podcast called Dinner SOS to answer listeners’ questions about hosting guests and cooking. The magazine was nominated for design and photography awards by the American Society of Magazine Editors.

Davis joined as Bon Appétit’s first Black top editor in November 2020, following a tumultuous period for the Condé Nast magazine on the heels of George Floyd’s murder and Black Lives Matter protests.

After the magazine’s editor at the time, Adam Rapoport, wrote a piece responding to the country’s racial “uprisings,” many figures in food media publicly spoke up about racial issues at the magazine.

Davis was chosen to replace Rapoport, who abruptly quit after several staffers accused him of racism — including barring writers of color from producing pieces for the magazine, pay disparities for people of color on Bon Appétit’s popular YouTube channel, and after a photo surfaced of him appearing in brownface for Halloween.

In the following months, the video team was replaced after many of Bon Appétit’s high-profile staffers of color — Priya Krishna, Sohla El-Waylly and Rick Martinez — left the company’s video series.

In Davis’s return to Simon & Schuster, she will be a member of the executive leadership team. She was first hired at the publishing company in 2013.

