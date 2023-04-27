Turn winter carrots and oranges into a fresh, spring salad

When your cooking revolves around seasonal ingredients, pulling a dish together in early spring can feel like a TV show challenge where you get a box of the same produce you’ve been using all winter and have to turn it into something fresh, bright and new.

That’s because while the season pops with color and growth, there is not much that’s close to being ready for harvest. For the time being, more root vegetables it is. Happily, it seems I won this competition round by spinning good old carrots and the last of the winter citrus into this vibrant salad.