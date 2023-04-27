Skip to main content
Turn winter carrots and oranges into a fresh, spring salad

April 27, 2023
(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post/food styling by Gina Nistico for The Washington Post)

When your cooking revolves around seasonal ingredients, pulling a dish together in early spring can feel like a TV show challenge where you get a box of the same produce you’ve been using all winter and have to turn it into something fresh, bright and new.

That’s because while the season pops with color and growth, there is not much that’s close to being ready for harvest. For the time being, more root vegetables it is. Happily, it seems I won this competition round by spinning good old carrots and the last of the winter citrus into this vibrant salad.

Slicing the carrots into rounds, steaming them until they are crisp-tender and then shocking them in ice water to stop the cooking, softens the vegetable just enough while locking in its brilliant hue and fresh flavor. The carrots are then tossed with juicy orange segments and red onion in a lemon vinaigrette, which is seasoned with ground coriander and lightly sweetened with honey.

As a finishing touch, the salad gets a sprinkle of mint leaves for a salad that brings a new perspective to ingredients you likely already have in your kitchen.

Get the recipe: Carrot and Orange Salad

