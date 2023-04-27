Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Here are three wines to get our patio parties going, now that the weather has warmed and we can fire up our grills. Start with a delightful rosé from southern France to help toss back some appetizers, then move on to a fantastic value of a red from Argentina to pair with those burgers or steaks. Grilling fish instead? Try this chardonnay from a leading Chablis producer in France. Then sit back and enjoy the evening.

GREAT VALUE

DiamAndes Perlita Malbec-Syrah 2019

StarSolid StarSolid StarSolid StarOutline ( 3 stars )

Uco Valley, Mendoza, Argentina, $13

DiamAndes is owned by the Bonnie family, which also counts Château Malartic-Lagravière and Château Gazin Rocquencourt in Bordeaux in their portfolio. DiamAndes is one of the French wineries collaborating in Mendoza’s popular Clos de los Siete wine. The Perlita is DiamAndes’ “entry level” line, and wow, what an entrance. Blending syrah into the region’s signature malbec lends depth and body to malbec’s high-toned blueberry fruit and supple tannins. The result is a smorgasbord of flavors, with lavender and rosemary, lots of dark berry fruit and smoked meat. Stock up on this bargain-priced beauty. Certified vegan. Alcohol by volume: 14 percent. Bottle weight: 480 grams (Light).

Imported and distributed locally by Baron Francois.

GREAT VALUE

Hecht & Bannier Le Languedoc Rosé 2022

StarSolid StarSolid StarSolid StarOutline ( 3 stars )

Languedoc, France, $18

Hecht & Bannier produces several delicious rosés from southern France, the spiritual homeland of pink wine. This was my favorite of the line for the 2022s. The pale color yields a bouquet of wild herbs, strawberries and sea air. Made with organic grapes; Certified B Corporation; 1 Percent for the Planet. ABV: 13 percent. BW: 424 grams (Light).

Famille Brocard Margote Chardonnay 2021

StarSolid StarSolid StarSolid StarOutline ( 3 stars )

Vin de France, $21

The Brocard family is well-known for Chablis. The Margote Chardonnay speaks with a similar voice, even though it grows outside Chablis and carries the modest Vin de France designation. Look for voluptuous stone fruit flavors with a mineral backbone to carry through to a long, satisfying finish. ABV: 13 percent. BW: 580 grams (Average).

Imported and distributed locally by Elite Wines.

Prices are approximate. For availability, check Wine.com, Wine-searcher.com and the websites and social media feeds of the wineries, importers or distributors. You can also ask your local retailer to order wines from the distributors listed.

