8 vegetarian sandwich recipes that are filling and flavorful

Caramelized Onion Grilled Cheese With Miso Butter
Pictured above. A grilled cheese is often the default vegetarian sandwich, but it’s a classic for a reason. This version reaches even greater heights with the addition of caramelized onions and miso butter. For a kick of a spice, try this vegan Jalapeño Popper Grilled Cheese. Get the recipe.
Broccoli Rabe Provolone Melts
Broccoli might not be the first ingredient you reach for when making a sandwich, but its hearty texture and earthy flavor make it a great filling. Here, it’s tossed with garlic, red pepper flakes and lemon juice, then paired with melty provolone cheese. For an unconventional take on a classic, also try these Roast Broccoli Hero Sandwiches. Get the recipe.
Mushroom Reubens
With their meaty texture and delicious, umami flavor, mushrooms are an obvious choice when it comes to assembling a meatless sammy. They add bulk and bite to these decadent vegetarian Reubens. For more mushroom sandwich inspiration, look no further than Mushroom Patty Melts and Oyster Mushroom Sandwiches With Red Pepper Mayo. Get the recipe.
Grilled Eggplant, Zucchini and Poblano Ciabattas With Queso Fresco
Fresh vegetables steal the spotlight in this sandwich from cookbook author and TV host Pati Jinich. Poblanos, cilantro and queso fresco lend a Mexican influence. Get the recipe.
Dahi Toast (Grilled Yogurt Sandwiches)
Yogurt takes the place of mayo in these little sandwiches, making them a wonderful, cooling meal during the warmer months. Get the recipe.
Eggplant Parmesan Sandwiches
Eggplant parm is delicious on its own, but in a sandwich? Divine. Get the recipe.
Classic Southern Tomato Sandwiches
Sometimes less is more, and this sandwich makes a good case for that. You only need ripe tomatoes, mayonnaise and sandwich bread for this Southern classic. Get the recipe.
Cauliflower Sandwiches With Smoked Gouda and Peppadews
Piled high with cauliflower, chard, Peppadews and gouda, these sandwiches are a (delicious) mouthful. Get the recipe.