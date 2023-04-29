8 vegetarian sandwich recipes that are filling and flavorful

You don’t need cold cuts to make an amazing sandwich. After being vegetarian for more than a decade, I’ve found sandwiches that are every bit as hearty, satisfying and delicious as their meat counterparts. With a little imagination and a handful of ingredients, there are no limits to what you can do with bread, vegetables and cheese, including a simple tomato sandwich or a veggie Reuben overflowing with melty cheese and Thousand Island dressing (scroll down for our version!). These are some of our favorite meatless sandwiches from our Recipe Finder.