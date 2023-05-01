7 pork chop recipes, including basted, fried and seared

Dirty Martini Pork Chops
Above. A savory, briny, assertive pan sauce inspired by the dirty martini adds loads of flavor to seared pork chops dish from cookbook author Ali Slagle. Get the recipe.
Spicy Pork With Vegetables and Soba Noodles
This dish stars a sweet and salty dressing that’s made of sweet chile sauce, soy sauce, fish sauce, lime juice and a pinch of crushed red pepper flakes for a little kick. Get the recipe.
Butter-Basted Pork Chops
To counteract the leanness of pork chops, baste them with butter to keep them moist and add extra flavor. Get the recipe.
Fried Pork Chops With Date Chutney and Fennel Slaw
For an update to the fried pork chop sandwiches food writer Will Coleman grew up eating, he shared a recipe for a thin and crispy pork schnitzel with “sweet and slightly tart flavors [from] a date chutney and a crunchy apple-fennel slaw, bound in a creamy orange dressing,” Coleman wrote. Get the recipe.
Porcini Crusted Pork Chops With Creamed Kale
“If you don’t already keep dried mushrooms in your pantry, consider this recipe your reason to start,” Nourish columnist Ellie Krieger wrote. “They are like a secret weapon, tucked away for whenever you want a layer of deep, savory flavor and nutrition.” This recipe uses mushrooms as a coating for chops served with a creamed kale made in the same skillet the pork was cooked in. Get the recipe.
Skillet Pork Chops With Horseradish Green Beans
Compound butter, a fancy name for softened butter swirled with your favorite spices, herbs or citrus, can elevate even the simplest of dishes. In this recipe, you make a compound butter featuring fresh chives and lemon zest to jazz up pan-seared boneless chops and sauteed green beans. Get the recipe.
Pork Chops and Peaches Skillet
Use fresh or frozen peaches to make this sweet and savory skillet recipe any time of the year. Get the recipe.