7 pork chop recipes, including basted, fried and seared

By
May 1, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. EDT
(Scott Suchman for The Washington Post/food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)
Bone-in or boneless, thick or thin, and with a variety of cuts, pork chops can be cooked in a number of ways. For a glimpse of that versatility, here are seven recipes from our archives that showcase them in sandwiches, with noodles and seared in a skillet in a number of ways. If you’re new to cooking this lean protein or are in search of new ideas to add to your dinner rotation, here are recipes worthy of your consideration.

5 tips for cooking juicy pork chops quickly

Dirty Martini Pork Chops

Above. A savory, briny, assertive pan sauce inspired by the dirty martini adds loads of flavor to seared pork chops dish from cookbook author Ali Slagle. Get the recipe.

Spicy Pork With Vegetables and Soba Noodles

This dish stars a sweet and salty dressing that’s made of sweet chile sauce, soy sauce, fish sauce, lime juice and a pinch of crushed red pepper flakes for a little kick. Get the recipe.

Asian noodle varieties and how to use them: Rice, udon, ramen, soba, glass and more

Butter-Basted Pork Chops

To counteract the leanness of pork chops, baste them with butter to keep them moist and add extra flavor. Get the recipe.

Fried Pork Chops With Date Chutney and Fennel Slaw

For an update to the fried pork chop sandwiches food writer Will Coleman grew up eating, he shared a recipe for a thin and crispy pork schnitzel with “sweet and slightly tart flavors [from] a date chutney and a crunchy apple-fennel slaw, bound in a creamy orange dressing,” Coleman wrote. Get the recipe.

How to reuse and properly dispose of cooking oil

Porcini Crusted Pork Chops With Creamed Kale

“If you don’t already keep dried mushrooms in your pantry, consider this recipe your reason to start,” Nourish columnist Ellie Krieger wrote. “They are like a secret weapon, tucked away for whenever you want a layer of deep, savory flavor and nutrition.” This recipe uses mushrooms as a coating for chops served with a creamed kale made in the same skillet the pork was cooked in. Get the recipe.

Dried mushrooms are an umami powerhouse. Here’s how to use them.

Skillet Pork Chops With Horseradish Green Beans

Compound butter, a fancy name for softened butter swirled with your favorite spices, herbs or citrus, can elevate even the simplest of dishes. In this recipe, you make a compound butter featuring fresh chives and lemon zest to jazz up pan-seared boneless chops and sauteed green beans. Get the recipe.

Pork Chops and Peaches Skillet

Use fresh or frozen peaches to make this sweet and savory skillet recipe any time of the year. Get the recipe.

