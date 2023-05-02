The coronation quiche was a royal mess. Now it’s fit for a king.

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

I’m not one to turn down a recipe challenge. So when I came across such verdicts as “weird choice,” “coronation abomination” and “wet omelet” regarding the Coronation Quiche recipe released by the British royal family in honor of the crowning of King Charles III, I didn’t run the other way. I thought, “I can fix this.”

Before I even get to my issues with the actual recipe, let’s start with the big-picture questions. Why quiche? “The recipe was chosen by the king and queen consort in conjunction with the royal chef, Mark Flanagan, whose recipe it is," because quiche is a budget-friendly dish that can be served hot or cold and tweaked for a variety of dietary or ingredient preferences, the Guardian reported. Does Charles even like quiche? “The King loves anything with eggs and cheese,” says a former royal chef. Isn’t quiche more French than British? Well, kind of, yes, but most likely its roots are actually in Germany. (Then again, Charles’s family also has German roots.)

Anyway, the idea is that people all over the country, or world, will serve the quiche as part of the Coronation Big Lunch celebrations taking place during the upcoming festive weekend (the ceremony itself kicks off at 6 a.m. Eastern time Saturday). Easier said than done.

At first, I assumed people were overreacting, because, well, the internet. Then I started really studying the recipe, which features loads of spinach, broad (a.k.a. fava) beans and cheddar. Were two eggs really enough? Was there a sufficient amount of dough? Was it too much liquid? Would the crust and filling be fully baked in the specified time?

Turns out, the answer to all those questions was no. Already doubtful of the amount of dough and its use of lard, I went ahead and swapped in a go-to flaky butter-based pie crust before I even started. (Fellow food writer Felicity Cloake at the Guardian agrees, suggesting you double the amount of pastry in the recipe.) I also made the decision to go with a larger fluted tart pan — Brits call it a flan tin — because we in the States tend to default to 9 inches rather than the 20 centimeters, slightly less than 8 inches, that the royals specified. This resulted in a modest, proportional increase in some of the other filling ingredients to compensate for the larger size. Otherwise, I tried to hew pretty closely to the original recipe.

It was … rough. Soggy, pale pastry. Loose, wet filling.

It’s been 70 years since Charles’s mother, Queen Elizabeth II, was crowned, so maybe (maybe?) we can chalk up the commemorative recipe cobwebs to that. In her case, the event was marked with coronation chicken, essentially a chicken salad dressed in curry-accented mayo and a whiff of British colonialism. At the very least, it’s the kind of recipe that is hard to mess up and easy to fix on the fly.

Not so here. There are too many ways for quiche to go wrong. So it drove me a bit mad to not know whether the weight of the spinach was before or after cooking, or how I should be cooking it. The fava bean details were similarly slim.

I needed to firm up these specifics, and I happened to not have a bevy of palace employees hanging around to wilt spinach or cook up a few fava beans to yield a mere 1/2 cup or so. I turned to the convenient, economical freezer section to streamline. One package of frozen chopped spinach and a bag of shelled edamame did the trick (the royal recipe offered “soya,” or soy, beans as a swap for the fava). Both quickly and easily cooked in the microwave while the crust par-baked. One thing I suggest you not cheat on is the cheese. Yes, there’s a lot here, but it would be a missed opportunity to not lean into this quintessential British specialty. So if you can, seek out an aged English cheddar; the Coastal brand is one I routinely find at my local supermarket.

Two tests in with these tweaks, and I still had a dish that was hardly worthy of a once-in-a-lifetime fete. Perhaps the mere two eggs was a nod to the shortage across the pond, but I couldn’t fathom calling something a quiche with so little of the star ingredient. Plus, it was clear the texture of the filling was not going to set properly without at least one more. I splurged on a third egg — this is going to feed up to eight people, after all! — and reduced the milk and cream.

With those changes, plus a not insignificant doubling of the total bake time, I pulled out a puffed, golden tart I’d be more than proud to serve to royalty, or hungry friends and family. Keep calm and quiche on.

