Vegetables star in Voraciously’s Plant Powered II recipe newsletter

SIGN UP HERE Is there broccoli lurking in your crisper drawer, begging for attention? Perhaps an eggplant, whispering that you’re not letting it prove its full potential? Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight I get it: It’s easy to fall into a recipe rut. No matter how accomplished (or inexperienced — no judgment!) of a cook you are, sometimes you just need some fresh ideas when it comes to eating your vegetables.

That’s why Voraciously’s Plant Powered newsletter series is BACK with 10 weeks of delicious vegan recipes that will inspire all types of home cooks to embrace the crisper drawer with renewed excitement.

I’m Hetty Lui McKinnon, a recipe developer, food writer and five-time cookbook author, and I’ll be traveling with you on this vegetable voyage. My brand of cooking has always been about more, not less. Without meat, we can focus on the full potential of vegetables to shine on the plate. We can spotlight flavor and uncover the pantry ingredients that will deliver it most emphatically. We turn to texture and see how we can maximize crunch, chew, crispiness and silkiness to make every dish sing.

Together, we’ll cook vegetables in a number of ways — roast, grill, pan-fry, stir-fry, steam or leave ’em raw — and layer them with spices and condiments to keep plant-based eating intriguing and surprising.

starting on May 16, you'll get a newsletter in your inbox every Tuesday for 10 weeks.

Here’s what you can expect in each week’s installment:

Two vegan dinner recipes that are designed for weeknight cooking

Tips for coaxing the most flavor out of your ingredients

A range of easy cooking techniques that you’ll be able to replicate and riff on

Easy substitution suggestions to suit your tastes and pantry

Also, signing up is free! After the 10 weeks are up, you’ll possess way more cooking confidence and have a greater understanding of how to use vegetables in easy and unexpected ways.

A little more about me: I’m originally from Sydney, Australia, but I relocated to Brooklyn with my family in 2015. My fifth book, to be released May 30!, is called “Tenderheart.” It is a celebration of eating inventively, and diversely, with vegetables and pantry staples at the helm — two themes which are very much at the core of this newsletter.

This year, I will celebrate 30 years of being a vegetarian. But I wasn’t born this way. My parents immigrated to Australia from Guangdong province, China, and I grew up in a Chinese household, where my mother served a remarkable Cantonese banquet (with meat) every night. She cooked very traditional dishes from my family’s native Zhongshan region, but as an immigrant, she was forced to become more adventurous, and improvised often with new ingredients from her adopted home. This spirit of adaptation and invention underlines my approach to food. Many of the dishes I create are inspired by my desire to re-create the uncompromising flavors and bold textures that I grew up with. Over the years, I have realized that plant-based eating does not mean we need to miss out on anything.

When developing the recipes for Plant Powered II, I was surprised by how little I’ve missed the dairy or eggs (which are generally still a part of my daily diet) in these dishes. I have been teetering on the cusp of becoming vegan for the past couple of years, and while I have not completely crossed over yet, these recipes have shown me that no matter how we label our diets, whether we’re carnivores, herbivores or omnivores, plant-based meals are for everyone. We can all find immense enjoyment in them.

I promise these 20 recipes will make your weeknight cooking more delicious and simpler. I can’t wait for you all to cook along with me (and tell your friends!), and find your own joy in these recipes.

