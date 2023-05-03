11 coronation recipes, including quiche, cake and scones

Will you be among the millions of people tuning in for the coronation of King Charles III? If you’re in the United States and plan to, good for you. With the ceremony starting at 6 a.m. Eastern time, that’s an early wake-up call.

To make it sting a little less and, of course, turn your watch party into a festive occasion, you might want to have an array of food for noshing. (Don’t forget to put the tea or coffee on.) I’ve collected sweet and savory recipes from our Recipe Finder to help you celebrate, and many can be made partially or completely in advance, so there’s less to do in the morning. We can also assume wall-to-wall TV coverage will continue throughout the day, so consider turning your gathering into a more leisurely brunch or lunch.