11 coronation recipes, including quiche, cake and scones

Coronation Quiche
The British royal household released this recipe which, uh, needed a little fixing. But we did it, so now you can enjoy a gorgeous quiche that’s packed with spinach, cheddar and edamame (peas would work well, too). If you make it the day before, you can reheat the whole thing, or slices, in a 350-degree oven until warm. Get the recipe.
Coronation Chicken Sandwiches
This is a sandwich based on the marquee dish created for the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953. The salad will keep in the fridge for at least a day. Get the recipe.
Coronation Chickpea Salad
Here’s a meatless take on coronation chicken, which would be great tucked into bread or placed atop crisp greens. This can be made several days in advance. Get the recipe.
Royal Wedding Cake
I created this lemon and elderflower layer cake for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, back in 2018, and despite the current frosty family relations, it would still make a festive centerpiece for this weekend’s events. Get the recipe.
Victoria Sandwich Cake
For a less labor intensive, but no less lovely, dessert, go for a classic Victoria sponge. It has layers of yellow cake with jam and whipped cream in between. Get the recipe.
Cucumber Sandwiches
If your gathering is more intended to echo afternoon tea, the easy, elegant cucumber sandwich is a must. Get the recipe.
British Scones
What’s an English fete without scones? Here’s a recipe that captures all my favorite attributes of this staple. Get the recipe.
Bakewell Tart Bars
Bakewell tart is another beloved dessert across the pond. In this reader-favorite recipe, I turned them into a gluten-free, less fussy treat that’s easy to share. Get the recipe.
Fruity Pimm’s Cup
Strawberries and lime add fruitiness to this delightful sipper favored in summer, especially at such events as Wimbledon. Get the recipe.
An English Country Garden
Gin, mint, peas and edible flowers imbue this refreshing drink with the spirit of the outdoors. Get the recipe.
Earl Grey Tea Cake
Few foods are as quintessential British as tea, and if you’re looking for a new way to appreciate it, try this tender, fluffy snacking cake. Get the recipe.