11 coronation recipes, including quiche, cake and scones

By
May 3, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. EDT
Coronation Chicken Sandwiches with An English Country Garden cocktail, left, and Fruity Pimm’s Cup, right. (Scott Suchman for The Washington Post/food styling by Nicola Justine Davis for The Washington Post)
Skip to main content

Will you be among the millions of people tuning in for the coronation of King Charles III? If you’re in the United States and plan to, good for you. With the ceremony starting at 6 a.m. Eastern time, that’s an early wake-up call.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

To make it sting a little less and, of course, turn your watch party into a festive occasion, you might want to have an array of food for noshing. (Don’t forget to put the tea or coffee on.) I’ve collected sweet and savory recipes from our Recipe Finder to help you celebrate, and many can be made partially or completely in advance, so there’s less to do in the morning. We can also assume wall-to-wall TV coverage will continue throughout the day, so consider turning your gathering into a more leisurely brunch or lunch.

Coronation Quiche

The British royal household released this recipe which, uh, needed a little fixing. But we did it, so now you can enjoy a gorgeous quiche that’s packed with spinach, cheddar and edamame (peas would work well, too). If you make it the day before, you can reheat the whole thing, or slices, in a 350-degree oven until warm. Get the recipe.

Coronation Chicken Sandwiches

This is a sandwich based on the marquee dish created for the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953. The salad will keep in the fridge for at least a day. Get the recipe.

Coronation Chickpea Salad

Here’s a meatless take on coronation chicken, which would be great tucked into bread or placed atop crisp greens. This can be made several days in advance. Get the recipe.

Royal Wedding Cake

I created this lemon and elderflower layer cake for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, back in 2018, and despite the current frosty family relations, it would still make a festive centerpiece for this weekend’s events. Get the recipe.

Victoria Sandwich Cake

For a less labor intensive, but no less lovely, dessert, go for a classic Victoria sponge. It has layers of yellow cake with jam and whipped cream in between. Get the recipe.

Cucumber Sandwiches

If your gathering is more intended to echo afternoon tea, the easy, elegant cucumber sandwich is a must. Get the recipe.

British Scones

What’s an English fete without scones? Here’s a recipe that captures all my favorite attributes of this staple. Get the recipe.

Bakewell Tart Bars

Bakewell tart is another beloved dessert across the pond. In this reader-favorite recipe, I turned them into a gluten-free, less fussy treat that’s easy to share. Get the recipe.

Fruity Pimm’s Cup

Strawberries and lime add fruitiness to this delightful sipper favored in summer, especially at such events as Wimbledon. Get the recipe.

An English Country Garden

Gin, mint, peas and edible flowers imbue this refreshing drink with the spirit of the outdoors. Get the recipe.

Earl Grey Tea Cake

Few foods are as quintessential British as tea, and if you’re looking for a new way to appreciate it, try this tender, fluffy snacking cake. Get the recipe.

Loading...
Loading...