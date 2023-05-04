8 Kentucky Derby recipes, including mint juleps, snacks and sweets

Even if you can’t be there in the infield of Churchill Downs, you can certainly get in on the action with these Derby-day eats and libations, culled from our Recipe Finder. Whether you’re watching from your sofa or throwing a viewing party (or not watching at all, because the food just might be the point), we’ve got you thorough(bred)ly covered, from drinks to dessert.
Mint Julep
Nothing says Derby day quite like a julep, the most iconic of all racetime refreshments. The bourbon-and-mint cocktail (served in a silver cup, of course) was crowned the event’s official drink in 1938, and who are we to argue with tradition? Get the recipe.
Cynar Julep
A little less boozy than its classic cousin, this spritzy cocktail made with an artichoke-based amaro will take you from pregaming to post-celebration. Get the recipe.
Derby Cocktail Tropical
A splash of pineapple juice makes this version even sunnier. Get the recipe.
Simple Deviled Eggs
Endlessly customizable, you can top these with smoked trout, herbs, or even caviar if that hat you’re sporting has you feeling extra-fancy. Get the recipe.
Smoked Pimento Cheese
The southern picnic staple gets a dose of sophistication from smoked cheddar and herbes de Provence. You can serve it as a dip or spread it onto sandwiches. Get the recipe.
Cucumber Sandwiches
Crustless tea sandwiches are an elegant and easy-to-assemble snack. They’re lighter than the classic hot brown sandwiches, and they’re a bit reminiscent of Benedictine, the pistachio-hued Kentucky spread. Get the recipe.
Not Derby Pie
A rather litigious Kentucky bakery holds the trademark that explains this recipe’s name. But whatever you call it, this nutty chocolate dessert tastes pretty sweet. Get the recipe.
Boozy Bourbon Chocolate Chippers
You can drink your bourbon and eat it, too. It’s best to plan ahead when making these chocolate-dipped “Kentucky truffles”: The dough needs to sit for at least 24 hours. Get the recipe.