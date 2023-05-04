8 Kentucky Derby recipes, including mint juleps, snacks and sweets

The Kentucky Derby lasts only two minutes — at least the part of it that actually involves horses running on a track. But the celebration surrounding it is at least a day-long affair. It’s full of pageantry, from dramatic hats to red roses everywhere, not to mention the signature dishes and cocktails.

Even if you can’t be there in the infield of Churchill Downs, you can certainly get in on the action with these Derby-day eats and libations, culled from our Recipe Finder. Whether you’re watching from your sofa or throwing a viewing party (or not watching at all, because the food just might be the point), we’ve got you thorough(bred)ly covered, from drinks to dessert.