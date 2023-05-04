Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The best values in wine often come from top producers making regional appellation wines — those from the broadest geographical designations, rather than the more sought-after and expensive village or vineyard labels. Dominique Piron is in Morgon, one of the 10 cru appellations of Beaujolais. His Coteaux Bourguignons may not reflect a specific terroir, but it definitely shows his style. This week, we also have an exuberant rosé from one of Chile’s leading producers and a delightful trebbiano from central Italy.

GREAT VALUE

Dominique Piron Coteaux Bourguignons 2020

StarSolid StarSolid StarSolid StarOutline ( 3 stars )

Burgundy, France, $16

Coteaux Bourguignons is the broadest appellation label for wines from France’s Burgundy region, stretching from Chablis in the north to Beaujolais in the south. This version is from a noted Beaujolais producer. Made of gamay, the red grape of Beaujolais, it is rich and savory with a texture that’s more fine leather than velvet and flavors of wild sage and red berries. Very impressive for the price. This is one to stock up on. If it were available in a 3-liter box format, it would be my house red for the summer. Alcohol by volume: 13 percent. Bottle weight: 420 grams (Light).

Imported and distributed locally by Baron Francois.

GREAT VALUE

Montes Cherub Rosé 2022

StarSolid StarSolid StarSolid StarOutline ( 3 stars )

Colchagua Valley, Chile, $19

Bright, juicy and bursting with strawberry, raspberry and tangy pomegranate flavors, this rosé is a festive way to begin a fun evening as spring stretches into summer. ABV: 13.5 percent. BW: 400 grams (Light).

Imported by Kobrand. Distributed locally by Republic National.

Nic Tartaglia Trebbiano d’Abruzzo 2021

StarSolid StarSolid StarSolid StarOutline ( 3 stars )

Abruzzo, Italy, $22

Abruzzo has caught my attention lately with great value reds from the region’s signature montepulciano grape. Nic Tartaglia makes a delicious montepulciano, but it’s his trebbiano that really caught my attention. A laser of acidity keeps the wine focused through flavors of peach and apricot, with a hint of mango and lime on the finish. ABV: 13 percent. BW: 566 grams (Average).

Imported by Wine Drops Imports. Distributed locally by Banville Wine Merchants.

Prices are approximate. For availability, check Wine.com, Wine-searcher.com and the websites and social media feeds of the wineries, importers or distributors. You can also ask your local retailer to order wines from the distributors listed.

