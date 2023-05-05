How to macerate fruit so it goes from drab to delightful

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A perfectly ripe peach or strawberry is a culinary marvel. But with fruit not at its peak, such as stone fruit in the spring or strawberries in the winter, there’s much to be desired. In times like those, maceration can give a much-needed flavor boost and texture shift to transform sad fruit from drab to delightful.

Though typically associated with berries, any type of fruit, fresh or dried, can be macerated. The technique of macerating fruit is similar to marinating in that you simply let it soak in liquid to absorb flavor, as well as soften (or plump in the case of dried fruit). The key ingredient is sugar of some sort, such as granulated or brown, or honey. Sometimes that’s all it takes to draw moisture from fresh fruit. If adding a liquid, common choices include alcohol, vinegar and fruit juice. Herbs and/or spices, such as cinnamon sticks or sprigs of rosemary, can be included for even more flavor.

When you sprinkle sugar over a bowl of fresh, sliced berries, you’ll see a syrup form almost immediately, but the best results can take as little as 20 minutes and up to overnight, depending on the fruit (with a stir every now and then). “The time depends on the thickness of the fruit skin, the texture of the flesh, and the desired outcome,” Kansas State University extension specialist Karen Blakeslee wrote. “If mixing a variety of fruit, start with the firmer or thick-skinned fruit, then add the softer fruit later.” Once mixed, macerated fresh fruit can last up to three or four days covered in the fridge, and dried fruit should last at least a couple weeks.

Advertisement

For the pie bakers among us, maceration is a nifty way to control the juiciness of pie filling to prevent a soggy crust. To do so, if making a standard 9-inch pie, combine the recipe’s fruit and sugar in a large bowl, let it macerate for 30 minutes or so, strain the juices and reduce them on the stovetop until 1/3 to 1/4 cup remains, and then combine with the fruit and thickener (most often cornstarch) to form the filling. Once the pie is properly baked, you should be able to cut nice, neat slices instead of ending up with a soupy mess.

Aside from pie, the most common uses of the technique include amping up the flavor of fruit salad, spooning atop cheesecake, sandwiching inside shortcakes with whipped cream, and serving with cakes of all types. (Macerated fruit is a great way to zhuzh up store-bought pound cake.) Some other ideas to enjoy it include swirling macerated fruit into a bowl of yogurt and granola, serving alongside grilled or roasted meats, layering in an ice cream sundae or mixing into drinks. Sangria, anyone?

GiftOutline Gift Article