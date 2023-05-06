10 quick bread recipes starring banana, zucchini, orange and more

By
May 6, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. EDT
Simple Sesame Cake. (Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post/Food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)
Skip to main content

Quick breads are popular for many reasons. For starters, they’re shareable, perfect for feeding a small a crowd. While they aren’t necessarily fast to bake, quick breads can be pulled together in little time, are often mixed in one or two bowls (wet ingredients, dry ingredients and then combine) and are baked in a simple, affordable loaf pan. They often rely on chemical leaveners, i.e. baking powder or soda, rather than yeast, which also speeds up the process.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Plus, quick breads are a slightly sneaky way to tell yourself you’re eating bread when, let’s be honest, they’re often basically cake.

Sign up for Voraciously's Plant Powered II newsletter and have more fun cooking with vegetables

If you needed any more convincing, here’s an appealing collection of sweet and savory quick breads from our Recipe Finder.

Simple Sesame Cake

Pictured above. This one-bowl cake features a double dose of sesame, thanks to a generous 6 tablespoons of seeds (black, white or a mix) and 1/2 cup of tahini. Get the recipe.

Don’t Peel Your Banana Bread

Sesame seeds also star in this banana bread that uses the peels in addition to the flesh. Get the recipe.

Naturally Sweet Banana Bread

Soaked, pureed dates are key to ensuring a moist loaf that eschews refined sugars. Get the recipe.

Whole-Wheat Zucchini Bread

My 100-percent whole-grain recipe passes on the granulated sugar as well, using a combination of honey and raisins to add moisture and sweetness. Get the recipe.

Carrot Bread

Here’s another way to incorporate vegetables into your next loaf. It’s minimally sweet, so it works as a base for something like a chicken salad sandwich. Get the recipe.

Olive Oil Quick Bread With Pancetta, Dates and Goat Cheese

If sweet-and-savory bakes are your thing, try this loaf that would make a lovely snack for brunch or a cocktail party. Get the recipe.

Savory Cake With Ham, Cheese and Herbs

In France, these loaves are an apéro staple among home cooks. Get the recipe.

Bay Leaf Pound Cake With Orange Glaze

Dried bay leaves — which deserve way more respect than they get — lend a savory edge to this not-too-sweet treat brightened with orange zest in the batter and juice in the glaze. Get the recipe.

Earl Grey Tea Cake

Orange zest adds bright dimension to this tender, fluffy loaf, which is flecked with crushed Earl Grey tea leaves. Get the recipe.

Honey Molasses Whole-Wheat Bread

This recipe is probably the closest to actual bread you’ll find in this list! It’s made with mostly whole-wheat flour and makes great toast. Get the recipe.

Loading...
Loading...