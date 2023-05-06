10 quick bread recipes starring banana, zucchini, orange and more

Quick breads are popular for many reasons. For starters, they’re shareable, perfect for feeding a small a crowd. While they aren’t necessarily fast to bake, quick breads can be pulled together in little time, are often mixed in one or two bowls (wet ingredients, dry ingredients and then combine) and are baked in a simple, affordable loaf pan. They often rely on chemical leaveners, i.e. baking powder or soda, rather than yeast, which also speeds up the process.