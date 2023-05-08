Crispy potato recipes for morning, noon and night

For my fellow crispy potato-lovers out there, I’ve gathered some of the best recipes from our database for you to enjoy whenever the mood strikes.
Crispy Roasted Potatoes With Creamy Chimichurri Sauce
Above. These twice-cooked potatoes are delicious as is, but a chimichurri-inspired sauce for dipping takes them to an entirely new level. Get the recipe.
Smoked Paprika Potato Chips With Yogurt Ranch Dip
These potato chips are baked instead of fried for a more healthful take and are served with a Greek yogurt-based ranch dip. Get the recipe.
Crispy Shredded Hash Browns
For a great start to the day, put these hash browns on the menu. Get the recipe.
Cold-Fried French Fries
Many recipes for french fries from scratch call for a double fry — first to cook the potatoes and second to crisp them. This genius recipe gets it all done in one go by starting the potato sticks in cold oil. Get the recipe. (If you don’t love deep-frying, give these air-fryer fries a try.)
Loaded Potato Waffles
These waffles inspired by the classic loaded baked potato rely on store-bought hash browns for ease. Get the recipe.
Classic Potato Latkes
An extra dose of potato starch guarantees the crispiest latkes ever. Get the recipe.
Potato Roasties
These English-style roasted potatoes are the best thing writer Betsy Vereckey got from her divorce. Serve them as a side or do as Vereckey suggests and enjoy them as a meal on their own with a glass of red wine. Get the recipe.