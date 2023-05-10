11 Mother’s Day recipes to serve mom breakfast in bed

Tender Green Salad With Strawberries, Cucumber, Pistachio and Basil
This simple salad is a celebration of bright, fresh flavors. It makes an elegant side to whatever main dish you choose. Get the recipe.
Crispy Shredded Hash Browns
Crispy potatoes are a welcome addition to any breakfast or brunch. These are ready in just 20 minutes. Get the recipe.
Strawberries With Cannoli Cream
Jazz up cut berries with this rich, creamy dip. We love it with strawberries, but it pairs nicely with just about any fruit. Get the recipe.
Goat Cheese and Dill Baked Eggs
This dish feels like a fancy souffle but is much more approachable. If you’re feeling experimental, try it out with single-portion ramekins for a lovely breakfast-in-bed presentation. Get the recipe.
Chickpea Omelets With Mushrooms, Spinach and Tomato
This omelet is made out of chickpeas — perfect for moms out there that prefer plant-based meals. Get the recipe.
Mushroom and Asparagus Hash
Take advantage of spring flavors with this vegetarian hash. You can pair it with an egg or tofu scramble, and toasted crusty bread to scoop it all up doesn’t hurt, either. Get the recipe.
Glazed Orange Sweet Rolls
For a breakfast that could double as dessert, these citrusy rolls are a wonderfully decadent option. They also happen to be dairy-free. Get the recipe.
Eggless French Toast
Coconut milk, chickpea flour, banana and a flax “egg” combine forces to create ultra-fluffy vegan French toast. Don’t forget the whipped coconut cream. Get the recipe.
Lemon Ricotta Pancakes
These delicate, citrusy pancakes are an extra-special treat. Customize them to your mom’s liking with jam, whipped cream, fresh fruit, or even sour cream and caviar. Get the recipe.
Rosé Olé Brunch Punch
Sure, it’s morning time, but the celebration starts early, and this festive punch is just what the occasion calls for. This brunch cocktail easily makes a big batch, so you can benefit, too. Get the recipe.
Zero Proof Basil-Matcha Fizz
This booze-free beverage option is where mocktail meets matcha latte. Get the recipe.