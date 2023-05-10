11 Mother’s Day recipes to serve mom breakfast in bed

Moms deserve a little pampering every day, but especially on Mother’s Day. So instead of the usual brunch or dinner that you make for the whole family, take the celebratory meal to straight to her with a spectacular breakfast in bed. You can bring her the newspaper or her current read, play her favorite album and arrange a fresh bouquet. Whatever way you choose to spoil her, we’re here to help with menu options. Choose from these sides, starters, mains and drinks, or head over to our Recipe Finder to find even more options for your breakfast spread.