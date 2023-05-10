Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

We're counting down Post food critic Tom Sietsema's Top 5 new restaurants in and around Washington over the next two weeks, highlighting one restaurant each weekday until Tom's full spring dining guide publishes on May 17.

Every year around this time, I take measure of what's happening on the dining front as I serve up the best of what's new.

Last spring, the common thread was a shared sense of purpose among restaurants that rolled out during the pandemic.

This time around, several themes dominate the collection. Spring 2023 is ripe with French menus, Asian establishments of all stripes, and spinoffs of popular restaurants.

As in the past, diners have a lot on their plate — albeit in the very best sense.

No. 5 Local Provisions

One meal in, I wanted to be a regular. This is a restaurant that (gasp!) bothers to answer its phone during service, responds to email, offers more than pasta to welcome vegetarians, makes top-shelf drinks at prices that won’t break the bank, lists steak on its kids menu and feels like a family-owned enterprise — because it is.

Meet chefs Michael and Ally Stebner, partners in life and in business. He’s the smile you see circulating in the light-filled dining room; she’s the one minding the open kitchen. The couple’s menu marries trends (cauliflower piccata) and comforts (roast chicken), much of which pick up flavor from a charcoal grill.

Open only since January, Local Provisions is the success it is thanks in large part to the years Michael spent in the fast-casual industry, where he worked for such admired brands as True Food Kitchen, Sweetgreen and Cava. Originally, the Stebners planned to open something similar in Sterling. Locals let them know they wanted someplace “to sit down and be comfortable,” says Michael. He and Ally changed course, acknowledging a full-service restaurant would better “feed our souls as chefs.”

Smart move. The appetizers alone would get my business. Fritto misto and grilled octopus look and taste like starters you’d find at expense-account places in Washington; rafts of house-baked bread slathered with tangy goat cheese, plied with slices of roasted squash and drizzled with spiced honey are meatless — and memorable. Further into the script are a juicy lamb burger jazzed up with pickled peppers and sesame focaccia; a zippy rigatoni Bolognese sized as if for two chowhounds; and a roast chicken that arrives nicely charred, with a bright olive relish and a bed of sliced potatoes that soak up the delicious pan juices.

A stack of booster seats near the restrooms affirms Local Provisions’ family-friendliness. But repeat visits have taught me the restaurant is just as good for date night, girls’ getaways and … well, name the occasion and this newcomer rises to greet it.

46286 Cranston St., Sterling, Va. 571-299-0789. localprovisionsva.com. Dinner daily, lunch Thursday through Sunday. Indoor and outdoor seating. Prices: Mains $15 to $34. Sound check: 77 decibels/Must speak with raised voice. Takeout and delivery. Accessibility: Slight ramp leads to entrance; ADA-compliant restroom.

