As the weather warms and we take to our decks and fire up the grills, the season calls for crisp, refreshing rosés and hearty reds for the main course. GREAT VALUE Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Klinker Brick Bricks & Roses Rosé 2022 StarSolid StarSolid StarSolid StarOutline ( 3 stars ) Lodi, Calif., $16 This Rhone-style blend of grenache, mourvedre, carignane and syrah drips flavors of watermelon and sage with a round, soft texture that caresses the palate. Enjoy this beauty by itself and with spicy or briny appetizers. Certified Lodi Rules Green. Alcohol by volume: 11.9 percent. Bottle Weight: 540 grams (Average).

Domaine la Maïonnette Instant Rosé 2022

StarSolid StarSolid StarSolid StarHalf ( 3.5 stars )

Côtes de Provence, France, $23

This wine sings with the clarity of a bell — tart bitterness hits the high tones and provides freshness, while just enough sweetness balances with bass notes. Flavors of wild herbs and juicy berries provide the grace notes. Bravo! ABV: 13 percent. BW: 590 grams (Average).

Imported and distributed locally by Kysela Pere et Fils.

Domaine des Rocs Sancto Lupo Pic Saint-Loup 2020

StarSolid StarSolid StarSolid StarHalf ( 3.5 stars )

Languedoc, France, $30

Winemaker Brigitte Jeanjean has crafted a deep and savory masterpiece from syrah and grenache grown in the foothills of the Cévennes mountain range in southern France. Meaty aromas and flavors are seasoned with the wild herb and lavender notes known as “garrigue.” This wine will pair nicely with any meats off the grill, as well as post-dinner contemplation. Certified organic. ABV: 14 percent. BW: 680 grams (Average).

Imported and distributed locally by Baron Francois.

