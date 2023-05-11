As the weather warms and we take to our decks and fire up the grills, the season calls for crisp, refreshing rosés and hearty reds for the main course.
Distributed locally by Republic National.
GREAT VALUE
Domaine la Maïonnette Instant Rosé 2022
Côtes de Provence, France, $23
This wine sings with the clarity of a bell — tart bitterness hits the high tones and provides freshness, while just enough sweetness balances with bass notes. Flavors of wild herbs and juicy berries provide the grace notes. Bravo! ABV: 13 percent. BW: 590 grams (Average).
Imported and distributed locally by Kysela Pere et Fils.
Domaine des Rocs Sancto Lupo Pic Saint-Loup 2020
Languedoc, France, $30
Winemaker Brigitte Jeanjean has crafted a deep and savory masterpiece from syrah and grenache grown in the foothills of the Cévennes mountain range in southern France. Meaty aromas and flavors are seasoned with the wild herb and lavender notes known as “garrigue.” This wine will pair nicely with any meats off the grill, as well as post-dinner contemplation. Certified organic. ABV: 14 percent. BW: 680 grams (Average).
Imported and distributed locally by Baron Francois.
Prices are approximate. For availability, check Wine.com, Wine-searcher.com and the websites and social media feeds of the wineries, importers or distributors. You can also ask your local retailer to order wines from the distributors listed.