Make fresh, flavorful hummus bowls with these 19 recipes

One that came to mind was hummus bowls. Now, hummus can be hit-or-miss with my small critic, but I’m hoping the DIY appeal can clear any hurdle of skepticism.
The bowl-at-home approach helps bring that fast-casual vibe to your own kitchen. Depending on how much you want to make, there will be varying levels of prep work, mostly on the simple side. The good news is that many of the ideas I’m sharing from our Recipe Finder can be made in advance. Pick a handful to focus on — a hummus, a sauce, a protein or two and some vegetables — and supplement with ready-made or low-lift additions, such as jarred olives, pomegranate seeds or sliced cucumbers. You’ll be set for one big family meal or several smaller ones throughout the week.
Here I’ve broken down your options into a few larger categories. Prepare to be … bowled over.
Hummus
Instantly upgrade your hummus bowl when you make your own dip.
Speedy Homemade Hummus
Thanks to the food processor, it takes mere minutes to assemble this creamy hummus that will blow anything store-bought out of the water. Get the recipe.
No Food Processor Hummus
If you don’t have a food processor, you can make this slightly more textured hummus with a zip-top bag and a rolling pin. Get the recipe.
Whipped Hummus
This ethereal hummus starts with dried chickpeas, and the cooking liquid goes into the dip to add flavor and lightness. Get the recipe.
Carrot Hummus
Carrots, not chickpeas, form the basis for this bright and vibrant hummus. Get the recipe.
Proteins
Here are a few ideas for elements that can help turn your hummus into a meal.
Hummus With Spiced Lamb, Scallions and Dill
You can use lamb or beef to make a quick and easy topping enlivened with scallions, cinnamon and coriander. Get the recipe.
Shrimp Hummus Bowls
Recipes editor Ann Maloney offers a recipe for spiced, broiled shrimp, which pairs well with her own hummus or any other you prefer. Get the recipe.
Cilantro Tandoori-Spiced Grilled Chicken Thighs
This recipe is inspired by Indian tandoori fare, but many of the spices and ingredients overlap with Mediterranean and Middle Eastern flavors, so expect it to pair well with hummus, too. Get the recipe.
Crispy Herbed Falafel
It’s hard to beat freshly fried homemade falafel, and this recipe will help you achieve that bliss. I included instructions for baking, if that’s your preference. Feel free to also check out Baked Falafel. Get the recipe.
Vegetables
Add heft and nutrition with a few colorful vegetable options.
Roasted Vegetable Trio
This combination of cauliflower, carrots and bell pepper makes it easy to have a variety of vegetables on hand. Get the recipe.
Savory Yogurt Bowl With Roasted Tomatoes
Skip the yogurt and you’ll find these cherry tomatoes tossed in a balsamic glaze are ideal for any number of meals, including a hummus bowl. Get the recipe.
Marinated Greens
These simply seasoned greens come together in minutes and can be refrigerated for up to a week. Use Swiss chard, kale, mature spinach, beet greens or a mix. Get the recipe.
Sauces
These sauces are quick enough to pull together that you may want to have a few around to add more verve to your bowls.
Harissa
You’ll get fiery color and flavor with this North African hot sauce. Get the recipe.
S’chug
If you prefer your heat with a hit of herbs, go for this sauce made with heaps of cilantro, along with garlic and jalapeños. Get the recipe.
Cilantro-Mint Yogurt Chutney
This is a great sauce for using up the last of your herb bunches. Get the recipe.
Lemon, Garlic and Herb Yogurt
A yogurt sauce can balance out the heat of other ingredients and contribute some appealing tang as well. Get the recipe.
Spiced Tahini Loaded Sweet Potatoes
The sauce from this meatless main is worth pulling out on its own. All you do is whisk together tahini, lemon juice, garlic, salt and water, if needed. Get the recipe.
Other toppings
Garnishes are a fun finishing touch.
Crispy Spiced Roasted Chickpeas
It’s okay if you want to pick up a bag of store-bought crispy chickpeas, but making them at home lets you customize the spices. Get the recipe.
Quick-Pickled Jalapeños
Almost any kind of bowl or salad benefits from something pickled or brined — onions are a personal favorite — and these bring some heat into the mix, too. Get the recipe.
Marinated Feta
You can leave this zesty feta in chunks or crumble it to go on top of your bowl. Get the recipe.