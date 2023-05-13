Make fresh, flavorful hummus bowls with these 19 recipes

Recently, I finally got around to putting together taco night at my house. I set all kinds of fillings and toppings on the counter and let the family go to town. Much to my delight, my son loved building his own meal, so I immediately began brainstorming other types of dishes to serve this way.

One that came to mind was hummus bowls. Now, hummus can be hit-or-miss with my small critic, but I’m hoping the DIY appeal can clear any hurdle of skepticism.

The bowl-at-home approach helps bring that fast-casual vibe to your own kitchen. Depending on how much you want to make, there will be varying levels of prep work, mostly on the simple side. The good news is that many of the ideas I’m sharing from our Recipe Finder can be made in advance. Pick a handful to focus on — a hummus, a sauce, a protein or two and some vegetables — and supplement with ready-made or low-lift additions, such as jarred olives, pomegranate seeds or sliced cucumbers. You’ll be set for one big family meal or several smaller ones throughout the week.