7 ways to put stuff on toast and call it a meal

By
May 15, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. EDT
(Rey Lopez for The Washington Post/food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post))
Skip to main content

As long as you have bread in your kitchen, a meal is easily within reach. On my laziest of days, sometimes that means a simple peanut butter and jelly sandwich, but by toasting the bread to give it texture and topping it with various accoutrements, you can get something much more exciting without that much more effort.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

It all starts with toasting the bread, of course, which you could simply do in your toaster or oven. Or for even more flavor, fry toast in a skillet or on a griddle with the fat of your choosing. Compared with dry toasting, frying adds moisture, leading to a textural wonderland of a soft, pliant interior and a crispy, crunchy exterior. Then add the toppings of your choosing for even more flavor and texture.

Admittedly, toast topped with other things isn’t exactly rocket science, but here are some ideas from our database that go beyond a smear of butter to get your creative juices flowing.

Whipped Ricotta Toasts With Green Garlic, Peas and Prosciutto

Above. Transform ricotta into a creamy, pillowy spread by blitzing it in the food processor. Top it with spring vegetables for a pop of green and ribbons of prosciutto for salty umami. Get the recipe.

For better toast, ditch the toaster

Sherry-Creamed Mushrooms on Toast

Cook oyster mushrooms in cream, sherry and sour cream to spoon on toast for a rich, decadent meal in a flash. Get the recipe.

Sweet Pea Toasts With Feta

Sweet peas, peppery radishes, tangy feta cheese and fresh herbs pack this toast with loads of flavor. Get the recipe.

Why you should always have some bread in your freezer

Garlic-Rosemary White Bean Toasts

Thanks to canned beans, this recipe comes together in almost no time. Sprinkle the toasts with fresh parsley and crushed red pepper flakes for color, freshness and a little heat. Get the recipe.

Ricotta Toasts With Peaches and Pistachios

This toast would make a nourishing breakfast or snack. For less-than-stellar peaches, try macerating them with the honey before topping the toast to imbue them with extra oomph. Get the recipe.

How to macerate fruit so it goes from drab to delightful

Chickpea Salad Toasts With Poached Egg

This mashed chickpea salad makes a quick topping for toast. Add a poached egg for extra protein and luxuriousness. Get the recipe.

Avocado Toast Pizza

Taking liberty to stretch the definition of toast beyond sliced bread, this recipe turns the somewhat polarizing dish into pizza form served with salsa verde for dipping. Get the recipe.

Loading...
Loading...