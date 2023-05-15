7 ways to put stuff on toast and call it a meal

It all starts with toasting the bread, of course, which you could simply do in your toaster or oven. Or for even more flavor, fry toast in a skillet or on a griddle with the fat of your choosing. Compared with dry toasting, frying adds moisture, leading to a textural wonderland of a soft, pliant interior and a crispy, crunchy exterior. Then add the toppings of your choosing for even more flavor and texture.
Admittedly, toast topped with other things isn’t exactly rocket science, but here are some ideas from our database that go beyond a smear of butter to get your creative juices flowing.
Whipped Ricotta Toasts With Green Garlic, Peas and Prosciutto
Above. Transform ricotta into a creamy, pillowy spread by blitzing it in the food processor. Top it with spring vegetables for a pop of green and ribbons of prosciutto for salty umami. Get the recipe.
Sherry-Creamed Mushrooms on Toast
Cook oyster mushrooms in cream, sherry and sour cream to spoon on toast for a rich, decadent meal in a flash. Get the recipe.
Sweet Pea Toasts With Feta
Sweet peas, peppery radishes, tangy feta cheese and fresh herbs pack this toast with loads of flavor. Get the recipe.
Garlic-Rosemary White Bean Toasts
Thanks to canned beans, this recipe comes together in almost no time. Sprinkle the toasts with fresh parsley and crushed red pepper flakes for color, freshness and a little heat. Get the recipe.
Ricotta Toasts With Peaches and Pistachios
This toast would make a nourishing breakfast or snack. For less-than-stellar peaches, try macerating them with the honey before topping the toast to imbue them with extra oomph. Get the recipe.
Chickpea Salad Toasts With Poached Egg
This mashed chickpea salad makes a quick topping for toast. Add a poached egg for extra protein and luxuriousness. Get the recipe.
Avocado Toast Pizza
Taking liberty to stretch the definition of toast beyond sliced bread, this recipe turns the somewhat polarizing dish into pizza form served with salsa verde for dipping. Get the recipe.