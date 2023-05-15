7 ways to put stuff on toast and call it a meal

As long as you have bread in your kitchen, a meal is easily within reach. On my laziest of days, sometimes that means a simple peanut butter and jelly sandwich, but by toasting the bread to give it texture and topping it with various accoutrements, you can get something much more exciting without that much more effort.

It all starts with toasting the bread, of course, which you could simply do in your toaster or oven. Or for even more flavor, fry toast in a skillet or on a griddle with the fat of your choosing. Compared with dry toasting, frying adds moisture, leading to a textural wonderland of a soft, pliant interior and a crispy, crunchy exterior. Then add the toppings of your choosing for even more flavor and texture.