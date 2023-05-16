‘Great British Baking Show’ finalist talks baked beans and big dreams

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Some might say I have a bit of a garlic problem. Fortunately, my husband feels the same way I do, so if we’re cooking together and a recipe calls for one or two cloves, you can bet we’ll mince four, maybe five, for that dish. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight As I leafed through “Flavor Kitchen” by Crystelle Pereira, I felt as if I’d found a kindred spirit. Her Soy and Herb Roast Chicken gets five cloves, as do her Garbanzo Bean and Potato Curry and her Spicy Chorizo “Baked” Beans. I decided to try the beans because, like Pereira, I often find baked beans recipes too sweet. I love to grill in the spring and summer, so I was looking for a good bean recipe as a side for grilled chicken. I found it. (It’s easy to double or triple for a party, or to make vegan by using vegan chorizo.)

“It’s a great brunch dish,” said Pereira, who grew up in England, where beans are a common breakfast food. “I’ve had friends over for brunch so many times. When my friend came into the kitchen and said, ‘Please, can I have more beans?’ I said, ‘Okay this is going to be a recipe I’ll make again and again.’”

First, she fries chopped chorizo until it is just crisp. The resulting spicy, smoky oils flavor the rest of the pantry-friendly ingredients, which include canned cannellini beans, pureed tomatoes, soy sauce, red wine vinegar and a touch of maple syrup.

She piles the beans on lightly toasted bread, which is how we ate them for dinner, with a salad. If she’s really hungry, she’ll add an egg.

Pereira, a finalist on “The Great British Baking Show” in 2021, describes herself as an “instinctive” cook. She likes to experiment with flavor combinations until she gets a dish where she wants it. The beans are a good example of that: “We buy loads of chorizo and keep it in the freezer, so I thought I’d add that to give it that smoky flavor. That chorizo goes well with paprika and then the maple for sweetness.” Then she gives them a substantial kick with cayenne and chili flakes, resulting in a balance of spice and subtle sweetness.

“I just love things to be really punchy,” she said, noting that the bold color photography in her cookbook reflects the vibrant flavor of her recipes.

Pereira, 28, was raised in North London to Portuguese Goans parents born in Kenya and has traveled extensively, so she has been exposed to lots of different foods. Her mother is a terrific cook, who not only let her help in the kitchen, but routinely had her taste ingredients and combinations to develop her palate, she said. In time, she realized she was ready to step up to the stove. “One time, my mother was a little sick, so I offered to make her soup, and my mother said, ‘You don’t know how.’ I said, ‘I think I do.’ I just made it without a recipe just because I’ve watched her so many times.”

Many of her recipes — 75 sweet and savory — include an anecdote about how the flavor blends came together. That’s because one of her goals in writing the cookbook was to encourage people to expand their pantry: Buy miso for one dish, then discover its many uses by adding it to recipes for banana bread, a caramel tart and a pasta dish.

“I want people to realize that these ingredients are so versatile,” she said. “Add one tablespoon of harissa to pasta, and it is a completely new dish with very little effort. Add breadcrumbs to spaghetti for crunch, roast spices and nuts to bring out more flavor. … People aren’t adding a squeeze of lemon juice because it looks sort of cheffy, they are doing it to brighten a dish.”

She hopes the cookbook will inspire people to step out of their comfort zone. Getting out of hers is how Pereira was able to create her new career.

“It was my dream to go on the show,” she said of the popular British baking competition, noting that she thought she’d apply a few times and maybe eventually get accepted. Instead, she was selected on her first go-round. “I panicked and thought, ‘I don’t know what’s going to happen.’”

She’d spent 4½ years working in finance and thought a career in food was a pipe dream. After she was named a finalist, publishers came calling, so she wrote her debut cookbook, began hosting dinner events and now is working on a television project.

“You’ve got to be realistic, but you also have to go after your dreams,” she said.

