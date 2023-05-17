5 quinoa bowl recipes for hearty, healthful and quick meals

These bowls featuring quinoa, one of my favorite hearty and easy-to-cook grains, all come together in under 40 minutes (one takes just 10) with ingredients that can prepped in advance for an even faster meal. Find even more quinoa and grain bowls in our Recipe Finder.
Roasted Cabbage Bowls With Quinoa and Soft-Boiled Eggs
Above. This recipe is a 2-for-1 — roast a whole head of thinly sliced cabbage, use about a third of the caramelized shreds to top these bowls, and save the rest for meals throughout the week. Eggs and quinoa add heft and texture, but you can always swap in tofu to make it vegan, or chicken if you eat meat. Get the recipe.
Green Goddess Grain Bowl
If you’re new to making grain bowls for yourself, this recipe is a great blueprint to help you master the formula of grains, greens, protein and dressing, so that you can come up with your own creations. Get the recipe.
Grain Bowls With Sweet Potatoes and Edamame
This recipe comes from chef and practicing Buddhist Jean-Phillipe Cyr, and as with other Buddha bowls, it’s simple, plant-based and well balanced. Get the recipe.
Quinoa and Vegetable Salad With Feta
Mediterranean flavors shine in this bowl, packed with arugula, chickpeas, tomatoes and feta, from our Nourish columnist Ellie Krieger. Use cooked quinoa for a meal that comes together in just 10 — yes, 10 — minutes. Get the recipe.
Corn and Quinoa Bowls
This Peruvian-inspired bowl uses two of the cuisine’s staples, quinoa and corn, to make a simple, satisfying lunch or dinner. Make a double batch of the vibrant herb sauce so you can drizzle it on all your meals for the rest of the week. Get the recipe.