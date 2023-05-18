Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

This week I reconnected with an old friend – the Bourgogne Chitry from the Giraudon family in Burgundy. With “basic” red burgundy, labeled as Bourgogne, typically approaching $30 or more in price, it’s refreshing to be reminded that values exist in unheralded corners of a region, where labels like Grand Cru have not inflated prices and delicious honest wine exists. We’re lucky when an importer recognizes such a gem and brings it to market.

This week we also have a classic rosé from Provence to give us a taste of the French Riviera, and an exotic white from Northern Virginia that may entice you to explore wine country close to home.

GREAT VALUE

Giraudon Bourgogne Chitry Pinot Noir 2022

StarSolid StarSolid StarSolid StarOutline ( 3 stars )

Burgundy, France, $18

Chitry is a small village in northern Burgundy, a red wine haven squeezed between the better-known white wine appellations of Chablis and Saint-Bris. The Giraudon family produces delicious affordable pinot that walks on the earthy side, with notes of mushroom and wild herbs over a core of dark cherry and plum fruit. It’s great with casual meals but has the goods to match with a weekend roast. Alcohol by volume: 13 percent. Bottle weight: 590 grams (Average).

Imported and distributed locally by Wine Traditions.

Minuty M Rosé 2022

StarSolid StarSolid StarSolid StarOutline ( 3 stars )

Côtes de Provence, France, $25

The French Riviera in a bottle — crisp and slightly saline, with sweet flavors of ripe melons and berries underneath. Put on your sunglasses and a smile as you enjoy the late afternoon on your patio. ABV: 13 percent. BW: 710 grams (Heavy).

Imported by Vintus. Distributed locally by Republic National.

Walsh Family Wine Petit Manseng 2020

StarSolid StarSolid StarSolid StarOutline ( 3 stars )

Loudoun County, Va., $34

This is Nate Walsh’s debut vintage with petit manseng, a grape variety that has arguably passed viognier as Virginia’s signature white wine. PM, as it is sometimes called, is an adventure, as it makes stunning, unctuous sweet wines as well as exotically fruity and racy dry versions. Walsh’s is dry, with PM’s tropical fruit of fresh pineapple and mango wrapped around a core of bracing acidity. (As a sign of the grape’s success, petit mansengs from 50 West Vineyards in Middleburg and Jefferson Vineyards in Albemarle County were in the Governor’s Case of gold-medal winners from this year’s Governor’s Cup competition.) ABV: 13.5 percent. BW: 525 grams (Average).

Available from the winery.

Prices are approximate. For availability, check Wine.com, Wine-searcher.com and the websites and social media feeds of the wineries, importers or distributors. You can also ask your local retailer to order wines from the distributors listed.

