11 ground meat recipes that go beyond burgers and meatballs

Ground meat is a grocery store staple that can be made from a variety of proteins — beef, lamb, turkey, chicken and, increasingly, plant-based — and prepared in any number of ways. We most often think of using it in burgers , meatballs and meatloaf .

But it would be a shame to limit ourselves to these popular options, especially as ground meat is ideal for when you want to stretch a limited amount of protein to feed more people. Plus, there are the almost-infinite flavor possibilities to consider. Here’s a sampling of ideas from our Recipe Finder that will help you expand your repertoire.