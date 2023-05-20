11 ground meat recipes that go beyond burgers and meatballs

If you want more guidance on substituting plant-based ground meat, be sure to check out some of the pointers in my piece on grilling these types of products. (Generally, you can start with a lower amount of plant-based products — about 12 ounces for every pound of regular meat — and may want to cook them for slightly less time.)
Ground turkey
Spiced Ground Turkey Tacos
Pictured above. Freshly toasted and ground coriander and cumin seeds make this recipe particularly aromatic. It would be a great centerpiece protein for taco night. Get the recipe.
Stuffed Sweet Pepper ‘Boats’
Instead of tortillas, tuck a spiced turkey filling into mini sweet peppers that are fresh, cool and just a bit sweet. I tested this recipe with plant-based meat and cauliflower rice to make it an appealing customizable family meal. Get the recipe.
Turkey and Kale Ragu
While lighter than other ragus, you’ll still get plenty of hearty satisfaction with this saucy pasta. Get the recipe.
Ground beef
Ground Beef Bulgogi
The Korean staple is more often made with steak, but using ground beef keeps this recipe budget-friendly and quick, at 20 minutes total. Get the recipe.
Spicy Beef Lettuce Wraps With Oyster Sauce
Here’s another 20-minute meal, infused with the flavors of oyster sauce, Shaoxing wine, chile garlic sauce and fresh ginger. It goes great with rice as well as the suggested lettuce wraps. Get the recipe.
Jamaican-Spiced Beef Collard Wraps
This greens-and-beef pairing features collards, which can stand up to beef that’s boldly flavored with chile pepper, garlic, paprika, curry powder, allspice and more. Get the recipe.
Ground lamb
Lamb Kheema
This Indian recipe calls for ground lamb, but any ground meat, including plant-based, will work here. Get the recipe.
Hummus With Spiced Lamb, Scallions and Dill
Spiced lamb pairs especially well with creamy homemade hummus, which is showered with herbs and almonds. Get the recipe.
Blistered Green Beans With Lamb and Aromatic Spices
This one-pan meal is a healthful dish that combines char-kissed green beans with canned tomatoes and spiced lamb. Get the recipe.
Ground chicken
Chicken Phyllo Pies With Parsley Sauce
Cinnamon, cumin, coriander and black pepper enliven the ground chicken that fills these crisp hand pies made with ever-handy phyllo. Get the recipe.
Bolani With Morgh Kofta and Chutney Sabz (Afghan Stuffed Flatbread With Chicken)
Ground chicken also stars in the filling for these Afghan flatbreads that work as a snack or a meal. Get the recipe.
