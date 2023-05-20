11 ground meat recipes that go beyond burgers and meatballs

By
May 20, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. EDT
Spiced Ground Turkey Tacos. (Scott Suchman for The Washington Post/food styling by Carolyn Robb for The Washington Post)
Skip to main content

Ground meat is a grocery store staple that can be made from a variety of proteins — beef, lamb, turkey, chicken and, increasingly, plant-based — and prepared in any number of ways. We most often think of using it in burgers, meatballs and meatloaf.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

But it would be a shame to limit ourselves to these popular options, especially as ground meat is ideal for when you want to stretch a limited amount of protein to feed more people. Plus, there are the almost-infinite flavor possibilities to consider. Here’s a sampling of ideas from our Recipe Finder that will help you expand your repertoire.

If you want more guidance on substituting plant-based ground meat, be sure to check out some of the pointers in my piece on grilling these types of products. (Generally, you can start with a lower amount of plant-based products — about 12 ounces for every pound of regular meat — and may want to cook them for slightly less time.)

Ground turkey

Spiced Ground Turkey Tacos

Pictured above. Freshly toasted and ground coriander and cumin seeds make this recipe particularly aromatic. It would be a great centerpiece protein for taco night. Get the recipe.

Stuffed Sweet Pepper ‘Boats’

Instead of tortillas, tuck a spiced turkey filling into mini sweet peppers that are fresh, cool and just a bit sweet. I tested this recipe with plant-based meat and cauliflower rice to make it an appealing customizable family meal. Get the recipe.

Turkey and Kale Ragu

While lighter than other ragus, you’ll still get plenty of hearty satisfaction with this saucy pasta. Get the recipe.

Other turkey ideas: Turkey Tortilla Skillet | Ground Turkey and White Bean Stew | Ground Turkey, Asparagus and Basil Stir-Fry

Ground beef

Ground Beef Bulgogi

The Korean staple is more often made with steak, but using ground beef keeps this recipe budget-friendly and quick, at 20 minutes total. Get the recipe.

Spicy Beef Lettuce Wraps With Oyster Sauce

Here’s another 20-minute meal, infused with the flavors of oyster sauce, Shaoxing wine, chile garlic sauce and fresh ginger. It goes great with rice as well as the suggested lettuce wraps. Get the recipe.

Jamaican-Spiced Beef Collard Wraps

This greens-and-beef pairing features collards, which can stand up to beef that’s boldly flavored with chile pepper, garlic, paprika, curry powder, allspice and more. Get the recipe.

Other beef ideas: Picadillo | Instant Pot American-Style Cheesy Beef Goulash and Macaroni | Beef and Mushroom Sloppy Joes

Ground lamb

Lamb Kheema

This Indian recipe calls for ground lamb, but any ground meat, including plant-based, will work here. Get the recipe.

Hummus With Spiced Lamb, Scallions and Dill

Spiced lamb pairs especially well with creamy homemade hummus, which is showered with herbs and almonds. Get the recipe.

Blistered Green Beans With Lamb and Aromatic Spices

This one-pan meal is a healthful dish that combines char-kissed green beans with canned tomatoes and spiced lamb. Get the recipe.

Other lamb ideas: Stir-Fried Ground Lamb and Eggs | Golden Chickpea and Curried Lamb Pilaf | Curried Bulgur Pilaf With Ground Lamb and Beets

Ground chicken

Chicken Phyllo Pies With Parsley Sauce

Cinnamon, cumin, coriander and black pepper enliven the ground chicken that fills these crisp hand pies made with ever-handy phyllo. Get the recipe.

Bolani With Morgh Kofta and Chutney Sabz (Afghan Stuffed Flatbread With Chicken)

Ground chicken also stars in the filling for these Afghan flatbreads that work as a snack or a meal. Get the recipe.

Other chicken ideas: Bacon Jalapeño Chicken Smash Burgers | Chicken and Rice Meatballs With Roasted Carrots and Labne | Greek Chicken Meatballs With Squash

Loading...
Loading...