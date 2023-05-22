6 platter recipes for sharing and customizable eating

Another less complicated — and perhaps more flavorful — option is to prepare a platter of food filled with different components, allowing diners to choose their own adventures when it comes to building their plates.
A charcuterie board is a classic example we all know and (I’m assuming) love, but if you’re looking for more options, here are some recipes from our database for sharing platters ideal for snacking or full meals.
Herby Coconut Chicken Skewers Platter
Above. The star of this dish is a creamy, vibrant green sauce that’s used as both a marinade for the chicken skewers and a dip for crunchy vegetables. Get the recipe.
Fromage Fort
If you’ve got bits and bobs of cheese languishing in your fridge, this recipe turns them into an elegant French spread. “The spread is ideal with baguette slices or crackers, but is also a fantastic accompaniment to sturdy veggies such as broccoli or cauliflower — romanesco florets look particularly dramatic with their fractal-looking cones — radishes or fennel,” assistant recipes editor Olga Massov wrote. Get the recipe.
Fattoush Platter
This platter is a deconstructed version of fattoush, the Middle Eastern bread salad that is typically made with leftover pita, seasonal vegetables and a sumac-spiced dressing. “The idea here is that everybody around the table gets to make the salad that they want, building their perfect-to-them bites,” food editor Joe Yonan wrote. Get the recipe.
Le Grand Aioli
“It’s less of a recipe, per se, than a mood,” said Rebekah Peppler, author of the cookbook “A Table: Recipes for Cooking + Eating the French Way.” This Provençal classic is “fun, easy and entirely adaptable,” food writer Daniela Galarza wrote, making it ideal for entertaining. Get the recipe.
Mediterranean Cauliflower Platter
Turmeric gives roasted cauliflower a beautiful yellow hue. This recipe serves it alongside tabbouleh-style quinoa salad, hummus, warm olives, roasted almonds, sliced cucumber and pita. Get the recipe.
Pinzimonio With White Bean Dip
Pinzimonio is all about highlighting the season’s best produce. It’s sometimes just vegetables served with olive oil for dipping, but this version includes a simple white bean dip to turn it into a meal. Get the recipe.