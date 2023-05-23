How to grill a juicy burger

Tender, hot and well dressed. That’s how I like my grilled hamburger: a char-marked patty, less than an inch thick, sandwiched on a lightly toasted bun with a thick slice of red onion and tomato, lettuce leaves, sliced dill pickle and a schmear of mayonnaise. Cheese optional.

We may not agree on how we like to adorn our burgers, but we all want a patty that retains its shape and flavor, and remains juicy but doesn’t soak the bun. Here are tips and tricks I’ve learned through years of reading recipes and from practice, practice, practice.