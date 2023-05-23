How to grill a juicy burger

By
May 23, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. EDT
(Photos by Scott Suchman for The Washington Post; food styling by Carolyn Robb for The Washington Post)
6 min

Tender, hot and well dressed. That’s how I like my grilled hamburger: a char-marked patty, less than an inch thick, sandwiched on a lightly toasted bun with a thick slice of red onion and tomato, lettuce leaves, sliced dill pickle and a schmear of mayonnaise. Cheese optional.

We may not agree on how we like to adorn our burgers, but we all want a patty that retains its shape and flavor, and remains juicy but doesn’t soak the bun. Here are tips and tricks I’ve learned through years of reading recipes and from practice, practice, practice.

We’re talking strictly beef burgers. Don’t eat beef? We have plenty of options in our Recipe Finder for veggie burgers as well as burgers made with salmon, turkey and chicken, too.

Let’s dig right in.

