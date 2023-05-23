Tender, hot and well dressed. That’s how I like my grilled hamburger: a char-marked patty, less than an inch thick, sandwiched on a lightly toasted bun with a thick slice of red onion and tomato, lettuce leaves, sliced dill pickle and a schmear of mayonnaise. Cheese optional.
How to grill a juicy burger
We’re talking strictly beef burgers. Don’t eat beef? We have plenty of options in our Recipe Finder for veggie burgers as well as burgers made with salmon, turkey and chicken, too.
Let’s dig right in.