12 recipes to throw on the grill this Memorial Day weekend

By
May 24, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. EDT
(Jennifer Heffner for The Washington Post; food styling by Nicola Justine Davis for The Washington Post)
Memorial Day weekend is here, which means it’s time to grab your spatula and tongs, and dust off the grill. There are the grilling classics like burgers and hot dogs that we all know and love, but there’s no reason you can’t also toss some tofu, fish, vegetables and even fruit on the grill. We’ve picked our favorite grilled starters, sides and mains so that you can enjoy subtle, smoky flavors in every course of your meal. If you’re not a grilling expert or don’t own a grill, fear not: Many of these recipes from our Recipe Finder can also be easily adapted to a grill pan on the stove.

How to grill a juicy burger

Red Pepper and Burrata Burgers

Above. Recipes editor Ann Maloney writes that this luxurious burger practically begs for an audience, so it’s a great choice for your backyard party. The beef patty is infused with roasted red pepper, Italian sausage and parmesan, and once grilled it’s layered with garlic mayonnaise and creamy burrata. We also love a classic grilled hamburger. Get the recipe.

Mushroom and Black Bean Burgers With Balsamic-Glazed Onions

These burgers aren’t just delicious — they’re also economical thanks to pantry staples like canned mushrooms and beans. Get the recipe.

Grilled Hot Links With Chow-Chow

Add some heat to your hot dogs with a punchy pepper-filled chow-chow relish. Get the recipe.

Hot dog recipes for all, including hot links and carrot dogs

Charred Carrot Dogs

Charring and steaming whole carrots gives them lovely smoky flavor. They’re a great base for your favorite toppings and condiments. Get the recipe.

Grilled Bang Bang Chicken

These chicken skewers are exploding with sweet and spicy flavor. For another blast of heat, serve them with a side of Sichuan chile oil. Get the recipe.

Grilled Fish With Dill Sauce and Zucchini

Grilling fish isn’t as tricky as it might seem, and this recipe makes a great guide. Get the recipe.

Spiced Grilled Shrimp Skewers

These spiced shrimp skewers are fun and festive, but only take 25 minutes to pull off. Get the recipe.

6 grilled seafood recipes for light, fast summer meals

Grilled Tofu

Tofu is known for its adaptability, so it’s a prime candidate for the grill. Enjoy it paired with grilled vegetables, or try it on a bun with lettuce and spicy mayo. Get the recipe.

Grilled Eggplant Salad

Yes, you can even grill your salad! This one is composed of tender Asian eggplant, crispy shallots, cashews, herbs and a citrusy coconut milk dressing. We also love this grilled Caesar salad with salmon. Get the recipe.

Grilled Feta Greek Salad

The grill completely transforms feta’s texture into a soft, smoky dream. Get the recipe.

Grilled Corn With Peanut Sauce

Hold off on wearing those whites for one more day if you make this saucy grilled corn. We promise it’s worth the mess. Get the recipe.

Scorched and Skewered Fruit Salad

The grill isn’t just for savory foods. Former Smoke Signals columnist Jim Shahin writes that “grilling enhances fruit’s flavor by caramelizing it,” adding layers of rich, complex sweetness. For a dessert option, consider grilled pineapple sundaes. Get the recipe.

