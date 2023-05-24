12 recipes to throw on the grill this Memorial Day weekend

Red Pepper and Burrata Burgers
Above. Recipes editor Ann Maloney writes that this luxurious burger practically begs for an audience, so it’s a great choice for your backyard party. The beef patty is infused with roasted red pepper, Italian sausage and parmesan, and once grilled it’s layered with garlic mayonnaise and creamy burrata. We also love a classic grilled hamburger. Get the recipe.
Mushroom and Black Bean Burgers With Balsamic-Glazed Onions
These burgers aren’t just delicious — they’re also economical thanks to pantry staples like canned mushrooms and beans. Get the recipe.
Grilled Hot Links With Chow-Chow
Add some heat to your hot dogs with a punchy pepper-filled chow-chow relish. Get the recipe.
Charred Carrot Dogs
Charring and steaming whole carrots gives them lovely smoky flavor. They’re a great base for your favorite toppings and condiments. Get the recipe.
Grilled Bang Bang Chicken
These chicken skewers are exploding with sweet and spicy flavor. For another blast of heat, serve them with a side of Sichuan chile oil. Get the recipe.
Grilled Fish With Dill Sauce and Zucchini
Grilling fish isn’t as tricky as it might seem, and this recipe makes a great guide. Get the recipe.
Spiced Grilled Shrimp Skewers
These spiced shrimp skewers are fun and festive, but only take 25 minutes to pull off. Get the recipe.
Grilled Tofu
Tofu is known for its adaptability, so it’s a prime candidate for the grill. Enjoy it paired with grilled vegetables, or try it on a bun with lettuce and spicy mayo. Get the recipe.
Grilled Eggplant Salad
Yes, you can even grill your salad! This one is composed of tender Asian eggplant, crispy shallots, cashews, herbs and a citrusy coconut milk dressing. We also love this grilled Caesar salad with salmon. Get the recipe.
Grilled Feta Greek Salad
The grill completely transforms feta’s texture into a soft, smoky dream. Get the recipe.
Grilled Corn With Peanut Sauce
Hold off on wearing those whites for one more day if you make this saucy grilled corn. We promise it’s worth the mess. Get the recipe.
Scorched and Skewered Fruit Salad
The grill isn’t just for savory foods. Former Smoke Signals columnist Jim Shahin writes that “grilling enhances fruit’s flavor by caramelizing it,” adding layers of rich, complex sweetness. For a dessert option, consider grilled pineapple sundaes. Get the recipe.