12 recipes to throw on the grill this Memorial Day weekend

Memorial Day weekend is here, which means it’s time to grab your spatula and tongs, and dust off the grill. There are the grilling classics like burgers and hot dogs that we all know and love, but there’s no reason you can’t also toss some tofu, fish, vegetables and even fruit on the grill. We’ve picked our favorite grilled starters, sides and mains so that you can enjoy subtle, smoky flavors in every course of your meal. If you’re not a grilling expert or don’t own a grill, fear not: Many of these recipes from our Recipe Finder can also be easily adapted to a grill pan on the stove.