Want to cook more vegetables? Ask Voraciously your cooking questions.

May 24, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. EDT
Every Wednesday at noon ET, Aaron Hutcherson and Becky Krystal answer your cooking questions. (For The Washington Post)

Every Wednesday at noon Eastern, Aaron Hutcherson and Becky Krystal provide practical cooking advice that you can’t find on Google. We try to answer questions like “How do I get my pizza dough to roll out easier?” and “What’s the difference between cured and uncured bacon?”

This week they’ll be joined by Hetty Lui McKinnon, a recipe developer, food writer, five-time cookbook author and the architect behind Voraciously’s new Plant Powered II recipe newsletter.

Each edition of the the 10-week series will feature two vegan weeknight dinner recipes with substitution suggestions, tips for getting the most out of your ingredients, and a range of easy techniques to add to your cooking repertoire. Sign up for the free newsletter at wapo.st/plantpowered2.

Aaron and Becky both write and test recipes for Voraciously, The Post’s section dedicated to helping you cook with confidence. We’re hoping this weekly chat will be a lively conversation where you can figure out any issues in the kitchen and identify new recipes for you to try.

Send us your question below. The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your question may be edited for accuracy and clarity.

