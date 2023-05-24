Every Wednesday at noon Eastern, Aaron Hutcherson and Becky Krystal provide practical cooking advice that you can’t find on Google. We try to answer questions like “How do I get my pizza dough to roll out easier?” and “What’s the difference between cured and uncured bacon?”
This week they’ll be joined by Hetty Lui McKinnon, a recipe developer, food writer, five-time cookbook author and the architect behind Voraciously’s new Plant Powered II recipe newsletter.
Each edition of the the 10-week series will feature two vegan weeknight dinner recipes with substitution suggestions, tips for getting the most out of your ingredients, and a range of easy techniques to add to your cooking repertoire. Sign up for the free newsletter at wapo.st/plantpowered2.
Aaron and Becky both write and test recipes for Voraciously, The Post’s section dedicated to helping you cook with confidence. We’re hoping this weekly chat will be a lively conversation where you can figure out any issues in the kitchen and identify new recipes for you to try.
Send us your question below. The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your question may be edited for accuracy and clarity.
