This week they’ll be joined by Hetty Lui McKinnon, a recipe developer, food writer, five-time cookbook author and the architect behind Voraciously’s new Plant Powered II recipe newsletter.

Each edition of the the 10-week series will feature two vegan weeknight dinner recipes with substitution suggestions, tips for getting the most out of your ingredients, and a range of easy techniques to add to your cooking repertoire. Sign up for the free newsletter at wapo.st/plantpowered2.

Aaron and Becky both write and test recipes for Voraciously, The Post’s section dedicated to helping you cook with confidence. We’re hoping this weekly chat will be a lively conversation where you can figure out any issues in the kitchen and identify new recipes for you to try.

Send us your question below. The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your question may be edited for accuracy and clarity.

Looking for more?

