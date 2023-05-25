Beets and berries mingle with goat cheese in a stunning spring salad

Beets can be unruly in recipes, their dark crimson juices easily overtaking the other colors on the plate. This salad both unleashes and lassos that tendency.
That mixture is then spooned onto large cuplike lettuce leaves where it is mostly contained, with just some of the luscious juices spilling over. The contrast of the green leaves and the dark red beet-raspberry mixture is simply stunning and is punctuated further with crumbles of white goat cheese, which also add a creamy richness to the plate.
It’s a gorgeous and unique salad that gives beets their rightful place, at the center of an alluring start to a spring meal.