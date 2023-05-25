Beets and berries mingle with goat cheese in a stunning spring salad

Beets can be unruly in recipes, their dark crimson juices easily overtaking the other colors on the plate. This salad both unleashes and lassos that tendency.

Initially, it capitalizes on those colorful juices by making them part of the dressing. When wedges of roasted beets (which you can either roast yourself or buy pre-roasted) are tossed with a tangy, shallot-spiked vinaigrette, their juices enter the fold, adding an earthy-sweet flavor and royal hue to the dressing. Raspberries are tossed in for a measure of color-compatible, fresh fruitiness and to give the salad a spring vibe. A sprinkle of fresh tarragon adds a fragrant, anise dimension.