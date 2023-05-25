Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A reader recently lamented that “you only review cheap wines.” My recommendations that week were $16, $23 and $30 — all good value and fairly priced, though not all cheap by most standards. As it happened, I was working on this lineup of three wines all under $20. So let’s save a little money this week and enjoy a red, white and pink perfect for warm-weather dining.

GREAT VALUE

Silver MYn by Zorgvliet Argentum 2020

StarSolid StarSolid StarHalf StarOutline ( 2.5 stars )

Stellenbosch, South Africa, $14

This is a Bordeaux-style blend in the plush, ripe/sweet style popular in South Africa and Australia. Flavors of dark berries and graphite (the signature Bordeaux pencil) coat your palate and carry a spicy hint of Tellicherry pepper on the finish. Think of this beauty for any meats coming off your grill this summer. Alcohol by volume: 14.5 percent. Bottle weight: 425 grams (Light).

Advertisement

GREAT VALUE

Farina Bianco di Custoza 2021

StarSolid StarSolid StarSolid StarHalf ( 3.5 stars )

Veneto, Italy, $15

I could spend a happy summer immersing myself in the white wines of Italy. This delightful blend of garganega, trebbiano, fernanda, malvaxia, riesling italico, chardonnay and sauvignon blanc checks a few new varieties off my list. It boasts a creamy citrus character, as if lemon curd transformed into wine – accented with wild herbs. Delicious on its own, it’s also wonderful with seafood salad or shellfish. ABV: 12.5 percent. BW: 495 grams (Light).

GREAT VALUE

Bertani Bertarose Rosato 2022

StarSolid StarSolid StarSolid StarHalf ( 3.5 stars )

Verona, Italy, $18

Bertani is a noted producer of Amarone, the rich, powerful red of Veneto in northern Italy. From the inland hills of Lake Garda, the winery produces this scintillating rosé from a blend of corvina, molinara, corvinone and rondinella. It’s fresh and juicy — it reminded me of going to a pick-your-own strawberry farm and eating almost as many there as I took home. ABV: 12.5 percent. BW: 570 grams (Average).

Prices are approximate. For availability, check Wine.com, Wine-searcher.com and the websites and social media feeds of the wineries, importers or distributors. You can also ask your local retailer to order wines from the distributors listed.

GiftOutline Gift Article