A reader recently lamented that “you only review cheap wines.” My recommendations that week were $16, $23 and $30 — all good value and fairly priced, though not all cheap by most standards. As it happened, I was working on this lineup of three wines all under $20. So let’s save a little money this week and enjoy a red, white and pink perfect for warm-weather dining.
GREAT VALUE
Silver MYn by Zorgvliet Argentum 2020
Stellenbosch, South Africa, $14
This is a Bordeaux-style blend in the plush, ripe/sweet style popular in South Africa and Australia. Flavors of dark berries and graphite (the signature Bordeaux pencil) coat your palate and carry a spicy hint of Tellicherry pepper on the finish. Think of this beauty for any meats coming off your grill this summer. Alcohol by volume: 14.5 percent. Bottle weight: 425 grams (Light).
Imported by Red Wolf Imports. Distributed locally by Global Wines Maryland, LK Wine Tours & Sales.
GREAT VALUE
Farina Bianco di Custoza 2021
Veneto, Italy, $15
I could spend a happy summer immersing myself in the white wines of Italy. This delightful blend of garganega, trebbiano, fernanda, malvaxia, riesling italico, chardonnay and sauvignon blanc checks a few new varieties off my list. It boasts a creamy citrus character, as if lemon curd transformed into wine – accented with wild herbs. Delicious on its own, it’s also wonderful with seafood salad or shellfish. ABV: 12.5 percent. BW: 495 grams (Light).
Imported by Banville Wine Merchants. Distributed locally by Banville Wine Merchants and Artisans & Vines.
GREAT VALUE
Bertani Bertarose Rosato 2022
Verona, Italy, $18
Bertani is a noted producer of Amarone, the rich, powerful red of Veneto in northern Italy. From the inland hills of Lake Garda, the winery produces this scintillating rosé from a blend of corvina, molinara, corvinone and rondinella. It’s fresh and juicy — it reminded me of going to a pick-your-own strawberry farm and eating almost as many there as I took home. ABV: 12.5 percent. BW: 570 grams (Average).
Imported by Taub Family Selections. Distributed locally by Republic National.
